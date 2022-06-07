St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood four-star defensive end Isaiah Nixon set off a massive boom during UCF's spring game when he announced his commitment. He returned this past weekend as an official visitor for Bounce House Weekend.

"It was great," Nixon said. "I loved Bounce House Weekend. It was so fun. I loved the activities, connecting with players and coaches. I think it'll be a good fit for me."

His favorite event was dodgeball.

"We won first place," Nixon said.

His player host was defensive end Josh Celiscar.

"He's an upcoming senior and a really good player," Nixon said.

Nixon also enjoyed getting to know other UCF players and fellow recruits on the visit.

"It was fun just talking to them and hanging out," he said.

Kenny Ingram is his future position coach.