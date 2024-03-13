Opening statement:



JOHNNY DAWKINS: Well, I think BYU played a really good game. They started off hot, really shot the three-ball well to start off in the first half, something they have done well all season long. We were trying to contain those threes and you give them credit, they were able to find openings and more importantly knock down shots even under pressure. Very good basketball team. I think Mark has done a really good job with his group this year and now for us, I think we gotta be better in what we do on execution defensively. I thought we gave up too many threes and too many free throws, two areas we emphasized we wanted to contain.

Q. You did have the bad start, but you got it to three in the second half with about thirteen minutes to go. What happened there?

JOHNNY DAWKINS: 10-0, I believe, for sure, maybe 12. We did a good job of coming back. We settled in. I thought we settled into the game and started emphasizing getting stops, not giving them three balls, and that was working for us.

But then we ended up fouling, fouling and putting them on the line. They saw the ball go in from their free throw line and then we had a couple of miscues defensively, and they were able to get back shooting threes and they were able to regain the momentum at that point.

Q. Darius, you finished with 32 points tonight, 19 of those came in the second half. What adjustments did you make to rally the come-back in the second half?

DARIUS JOHNSON: I was just taking my open looks, you know. I felt it late in the first half, and it just carried over into the second half.

Q. Coach, what's your confidence level in this team moving on, playing in the postseason somewhere come Sunday?

JOHNNY DAWKINS: That's to be determined. I think the guys that keep track of that will let us know what's going on. I would love for our guys to continue to play. You know, I think I've enjoyed coaching this group. I think we got a lot of basketball ahead of us, you know, so hopefully we will have an opportunity to continue.

But I will talk to our guys on our staff and guys that follow that and see how that works to see what the possibilities are for us. If it happens, we would be honored to compete in it because that's what we love to do.

Q. Coach, I wanted to ask all the teams that are coming to this event for the first time just what their general impressions were of the tournament and Kansas City, how you guys were treated here?

JOHNNY DAWKINS: Let me start off by saying it's a great city, great city. I think everyone in the tournament that we have interacted with has been amazing. Very hospitable, anything we needed to have handled, they've handled it. I have really enjoyed it. This arena is spectacular and I already know as this place starts continuing to fill up it's going to be an amazing environment for every one of these games going forward.



