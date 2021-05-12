UCFSports - UCF is the 'perfect spot' for five-star WR Jordan Johnson

Gus Malzahn and UCF made headlines this week with the commitment of Jordan Johnson, a former five-star wide receiver in the 2020 class who recently entered the NCAA Transfer Portal following his freshman year Notre Dame.

The St. Louis native was just as highly recruited this time around, ultimately choosing UCF over Florida, Missouri, Texas A&M, Auburn and many others.

For insight into his decision, UCFSports.com caught up with Jerry Stanfield, an assistant coach at Johnson's high school, De Smet Jesuit, who also has been training him during the offseason as owner of Excel 360 Academy.

Entering college in 2020 wasn't optimal for anyone. Football players missed the bulk of summer workouts while most early meetings were held virtually. The same went for academic classes. It was an adjustment for returning players, but an even bigger challenge for those just leaving high school.

"I remember when Jordan was at home training last year, we didn't really know when he would be able to get up there (to Notre Dame)," Stanfield said. "It was really difficult for all those 2020 guys and I think it did hinder his development a little bit."

Johnson was anxious to make an immediate impact at the college level, but progress wasn't as fast as he had anticipated.

"Jordan is a very competitive kid," Stanfield said. "He went to Notre Dame with very high expectations for himself. I told him to let your expectations be more realistic. Don't let other people put expectations on you. He came in with the five-star ranking over his head and I think he felt he had to show everybody he's that five-star guy. That's not always easy to do coming from high school to college and now there's all these other challenges."

Though he saw little game action, Stanfield believes Johnson's fall and spring in a major college program will pay dividends.

"You can learn a lot by taking mental reps," Stanfield said. "I think he was excited to be there participating, going through the whole process as a freshman. I think he learned a lot. He understands what he needs to become and where he wants to go. I just worked him out yesterday and he looks good. We'll be back out working today. He's got about two weeks before he needs to be down at UCF and he's trying to get better and improve. He's absolutely still working."