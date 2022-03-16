UCF moves into top group for Rockledge OL Bryce Lovett

Rockledge (Fla.) offensive tackle Bryce Lovett came away incredibly impressed following his first visit to UCF on Tuesday.

"Coach (Herb) Hand came down to the school in January before the dead period," Lovett said. "He offered me and we've been talking ever since then."

With Brevard County on spring break, Lovett made the trip down Highway 50 to see the Knight's first spring practice.

"I liked the practice," Lovett said. "They were always moving around. It's fast paced. I watched the o-line most of the time, then I watched the d-line a little bit to see what I'd be going against. After that we we did a photo shoot. We took a tour of the facilities and chilled in the players lounge a little bit, then I went to talk to Coach Hand and the head coach, Coach (Gus) Malzahn."

Meeting Malzahn was definitely a highlight.

"I liked the whole thing, but the best part was probably talking to the head coach," Lovett said. "He knows a lot of the players I've played with. I have a friend (Ladarius Tennison) who played for him. It was cool talking to him and just hanging out with everyone."

What was Malzahn's message to him?

"They like to recruit in-state in Florida and keep guys home," Lovett said. "They're building something special. They're going to the Big 12 season after next. He was telling me the plan and it sounded pretty good."