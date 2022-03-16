UCF moves into top group for Rockledge OL Bryce Lovett
Rockledge (Fla.) offensive tackle Bryce Lovett came away incredibly impressed following his first visit to UCF on Tuesday.
"Coach (Herb) Hand came down to the school in January before the dead period," Lovett said. "He offered me and we've been talking ever since then."
With Brevard County on spring break, Lovett made the trip down Highway 50 to see the Knight's first spring practice.
"I liked the practice," Lovett said. "They were always moving around. It's fast paced. I watched the o-line most of the time, then I watched the d-line a little bit to see what I'd be going against. After that we we did a photo shoot. We took a tour of the facilities and chilled in the players lounge a little bit, then I went to talk to Coach Hand and the head coach, Coach (Gus) Malzahn."
Meeting Malzahn was definitely a highlight.
"I liked the whole thing, but the best part was probably talking to the head coach," Lovett said. "He knows a lot of the players I've played with. I have a friend (Ladarius Tennison) who played for him. It was cool talking to him and just hanging out with everyone."
What was Malzahn's message to him?
"They like to recruit in-state in Florida and keep guys home," Lovett said. "They're building something special. They're going to the Big 12 season after next. He was telling me the plan and it sounded pretty good."
Hand told Lovett he'd be a great fit on UCF's line.
"He always talks about my length, my fast feet and how I can move well as well as my hands," Lovett said.
What stands out the most about UCF?
"They're a big family," Lovett said. "There's a lot of schools that have good relationships, but I feel everybody there is super close. You can definitely tell they love each other and love working together."
Lovett now is putting UCF into his top group.
"I don't have a set list," Lovett said. "My top five, not in order, is Arkansas, Missouri, UF, Louisville and Iowa State. After today, UCF is up there too."
Lovett visited Arkansas a couple weeks ago and plans to visit Florida again soon, either March 19 or 26. He is set to see Iowa State in early April. He's trying to arrange visits to Missouri and Louisville.
"I'm mainly just looking for good education and a chance to go to the NFL," Lovett said.
He said he'd probably have a decision in late June after taking his visits.