UCFSports - UCF planning for summer official visits

After more than a year of exclusively recruiting via Zoom, FaceTime and phone calls, on-campus recruiting appears set to resume this summer. With the increasing likelihood the NCAA will give the green light for in-person recruiting beginning June 1, UCF is making plans to host summer camps and official visits. On Friday, the first Class of 2022 prospects announced they will be heading to Orlando for June 11-13 official visits. This list will likely grow in size, but here's an early look at those who have RSVP'd.

Miguel Maldonado will always have the distinction of being the first high school commitment of the Gus Malzahn era at UCF, pledging on March 7, just a few days after receiving an offer. "Coach Hand told me that when he watched my film he saw a lot of potential in me because of the fact I've only played one year of high school football," Maldonado said. Despite being relatively new to football, Maldonado was quickly getting noticed with other offers coming in from Virginia Tech, Iowa State, FIU, South Florida, UConn, West Virginia, Appalachian State and ECU.

Thomas Castellanos committed to UCF in mid-March, following a self-guided campus tour after he competed in the Orlando Elite 11 Regional Camp. "With what Gus runs, it really fits my profile," Castellanos said. "Me, being a dual-threat quarterback, I can spin it and use my legs when I can to extend plays. That's what coaches always say they like about me: How I extend the play. How I can make something out of nothing. My athletic ability. How I can be explosive with the ball in my hands." Others schools in play were Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Cincinnati.

Lakeland has traditionally been one of the most talent-rich high schools in the state, but for whatever reason UCF hasn't signed a Dreadnaught in more than 20 years. Maldonado, already on board as a commitment, should break that streak, but the Knights would love to add more Lakeland players such as Keahnist Thompson. Last week, Thompson joined Maldonado inside the Bounce House to attend UCF's open practice. A four-star prospect and regarded as one of the top players in the state, Thompson has a long list of offers that include Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, South Florida, Tennessee, USC, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

UCF is aiming to put a "wall" around Orlando by keeping the top prospects home and Jordan Phillips is one of the top targets. Phillips was one of the first offers for defensive tackles coach Kenny Martin, who himself is a alumnus of Ocoee High School. "I already knew (Martin) from when he coached at WKU," Phillips said. "He offered me when he was there. He contacted me again now that he's at UCF. He told me he loves the way I play and how the entire staff wanted to offer me." Phillips has accumulated a wealth of offers that include Auburn, Iowa State, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Pittsburgh, South Florida and Virginia. "Education is definitely No. 1," Phillips said. "Next would be a good environment for me and also a program where I can play and excel as a student-athlete. My goal going into college will not only be to increase my athleticism, but to also increase my education."

EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE WILL BE TAKING MY FIRST EVER (OFFICIAL) VIST JUNE 11th-13 pic.twitter.com/FJC8o4THka — Jordan Phillips (@jordan50OTF) March 26, 2021

Malachi Madison plays at Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Ga., just outside Atlanta, and has more than two dozen offers at this point. The current list includes schools such as Colorado, ECU, Iowa State, Minnesota, NC State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Washington State and West Virginia. He plans to announce a list of top schools on April 2, but it's already clear UCF and Pitt will be on it. He has also scheduled an official visit to Pitt for the first weekend of June.

