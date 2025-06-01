UCF sees big potential in dual-threat QB Dante Carr

When Scott Frost personally calls a high school recruit, and then follows up with half a dozen more conversations in the span of three weeks, it's clear he sees something special.

That was the case for Dante Carr, a rising senior quarterback from Minersville Area High School in Central Pennsylvania, who just appeared on UCF's radar in the past few weeks.

The Knights made their interest crystal clear during an official visit this past weekend, capping the trip by extending Carr his first FBS offer at the quarterback position.

"Coach Frost called me up to his suite (at The Celeste hotel) and talked to me and my parents," Carr said. "That's when he gave me the offer. I was just super excited. That was my first FBS offer at the quarterback position. And I've played that my whole life. I was super pumped about that."

Carr, who accounted for 2,939 total yards (1,757 passing yards and 1,182 rushing) and 45 touchdowns last season, had mostly received FCS interest until recently. Rutgers is also in the mix, but unlike UCF, the Scarlet Knights view him as a tight end.

"I've played quarterback my whole life, ever since I touched a football," Carr said. "So getting that offer today at quarterback, it felt amazing."