On Thursday, a day before the Knights depart for snowy Manhattan, we caught up with head coach Johnny Dawkins and players Jaylin Sellers and Shemarri Allen.

This Saturday marks a pivotal moment for the UCF men's basketball program as they'll step onto the court at Kansas State for their inaugural conference game as a member of the Big 12.

-Asked about advance scouting of Big 12 opponents, Dawkins stressed you still have to keep the focus on your own team and what you want to accomplish. Their identity has been on defense and that's what they will continue to build on, regardless of the conference or who they are playing.

-Dawkins says there are three seasons in college basketball: Preseason, conference play and postseason. This is a new season - everybody is 0-0.

-UCF was predicted to finish at the bottom of the Big 12. They know it. Dawkins says they can't be worried about it. He brings up K-State was ranked at the bottom last year and ended up being an Elite Eight team. You still have to play the games.

-Dawkins confirmed they will fly charter to the Kansas State game and believes that will be the case for most of the games.

-Dawkins says they message they'll want to send to the Big 12 is showing that they belong.

-Looking back at the non-conference schedule, Dawkins liked their "competitive spirit." He liked how they've been establishing their identity defensively. They need to be more consistent and cut down on turnovers.

-On a national level, the 14 toughest remaining strength of schedules are the 14 teams in the Big 12. UCF has the No. 2 toughest remaining SOS. Dawkins says the margin will be extremely tight in the Big 12.

-Scouting Kansas State, Dawkins says they have great perimeter players between Cam Carter, Tylor Perry and Arthur Kaluma. Their bigs are very good also. They are a very good offensive rebounding team. Good on defense. They play with good pace. UCF will have to slow them down. Whether it's a make or miss, they're running down the floor.

-The entire Big 12 schedule is a gauntlet. There are no "easy" games.

-The atmospheres will be new to many UCF players. They've been pumping in crowd noise during practices because they know it'll be extremely loud which will make it tough to yell out calls from the sideline.

-Dawkins says he's "honored" to be the head coach that leads UCF into the Big 12. The goal is to be an elite program, a top 25 program. This conference move helps UCF in becoming the program that he envisions. This opportunity was earned. UCF belongs. They will make everybody proud with how hard they play.

-Dawkins was candid, saying their defense is ahead of their offense right now. Their offense has to catch up. He's seeing steady improvement offensively though.

-Dawkins stressed the importance of the fanbase showing up for the Big 12 home games and matching the intensity of the fans they'll encounter at the road games.

-CJ Walker is continuing the progress after returning from his injury.

-What would be a successful first season for UCF in the Big 12? Dawkins is just looking at it one game at a time. He just wants his players to have the mindset that they belong.

-This was from the BCU postgame presser, but is worth repeating: Dawkins' first year at UCF, they were the No. 1 ranked defensive team in the nation, held teams to 36 percent shooting. He thinks this team can challenge that team in terms of being a top 10 or 25 defensive team in the country. And with a playing rotation of 10-11 players, that has influenced his decision to become a full-court pressing team. He had to more strategic in some years because he didn't want to tire a rotation that might have only been 7-8 players.