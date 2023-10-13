UCF and Gus Malzahn recently agreed to a contract extension that will keep the head coach in Orlando through the 2027 season. Further details were released Friday which shows the commitment between the two parties.

Previously reported was the increase in annual compensation. Malzahn's salary increases to $4M for the 2023 and 2024 seasons and will see a raise to $5-5.5M from 2025-27.

The increase in pay puts Malzahn's salary in line with fellow Big 12 coaches and coincides with UCF's expected conference revenue. The school is set to receive a half revenue share from the Big 12 in 2023 and 2024 and will become a full-revenue sharing member beginning in 2025.

UCFAA confirmed the salary and term last week, which was originally reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel. The school has now released additional details, including bonus structure and buyout.

If UCF were to terminate the contract without cause, Malzahn would be entitled to 75 percent of the remaining contract value (though the buyout would be offset by Malzahn's future employment).

If Malzahn terminates the contact before June 30, 2024 (i.e. leaves for another school), he would owe UCF $7M. The figure drops to $6M prior to June 30, 2025. After that, his personal buyout would be 25 percent of the remaining contract value.

Here's a look at the details released by UCF:





