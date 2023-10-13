UCF shows commitment to Gus Malzahn with new contract
UCF and Gus Malzahn recently agreed to a contract extension that will keep the head coach in Orlando through the 2027 season. Further details were released Friday which shows the commitment between the two parties.
Previously reported was the increase in annual compensation. Malzahn's salary increases to $4M for the 2023 and 2024 seasons and will see a raise to $5-5.5M from 2025-27.
The increase in pay puts Malzahn's salary in line with fellow Big 12 coaches and coincides with UCF's expected conference revenue. The school is set to receive a half revenue share from the Big 12 in 2023 and 2024 and will become a full-revenue sharing member beginning in 2025.
UCFAA confirmed the salary and term last week, which was originally reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel. The school has now released additional details, including bonus structure and buyout.
If UCF were to terminate the contract without cause, Malzahn would be entitled to 75 percent of the remaining contract value (though the buyout would be offset by Malzahn's future employment).
If Malzahn terminates the contact before June 30, 2024 (i.e. leaves for another school), he would owe UCF $7M. The figure drops to $6M prior to June 30, 2025. After that, his personal buyout would be 25 percent of the remaining contract value.
Here's a look at the details released by UCF:
Executive Summary of Gus Malzahn Contract (2023-28)
UCF head football coach Gus Malzahn and the UCF Athletic Association have agreed to a new contract that extends the term through the 2027 season.
Term
--Five years: July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2028 (2023 season through 2027 season)
Guaranteed Annual Compensation*
2023 $4,000,000
2024 $4,000,000
2025 $5,000,000
2026 $5,500,000
2027 $5,500,000
* Base salary of $600,000 (eligible for annual merit pay increase to be determined by AD)
* $1,700,000 for radio/television appearances for 2023 and 2024 seasons; $2,200,000 for 2025 season; $2,450,000 for 2026 and 2027 seasons (paid quarterly)
* $1,700,000 for personal services/NIL/speaking/equipment and apparel endorsements for 2023 and 2024 seasons; $2,200,000 for 2025 season; $2,450,000 for 2026 and 2027 seasons (paid quarterly)
Performance Bonus Compensation
Maximum bonuses are capped at $500,000 for 2023; $700,000 for 2024; $750,000 for 2025; $800,000 for 2026 and 2027.
Bonuses:
* $75,000 for participation in conference championship game
* $50,000 for conference championship
* $200,000 for College Football Playoff championship
* $25,000 for participation in non-CFP bowl game
* $25,000 for win in non-CFP bowl game
* $100,000 for participation in CFP New Year’s Six game or $150,000 for appearance in CFP national semifinal game (2023 only)
* $100,000 for win in CFP New Year’s Six game or $150,000 for win in CFP national semifinal game (2023 only)
* $100,000 for participation in CFP-affiliated bowl/playoff game (beginning in 2024)
* $100,000 for win in CFP-affiliated bowl/playoff game (beginning in 2024; first-round bye is deemed a win)
* $25,000 for each season with final top-25 CFP ranking
* $25,000 for each season with final top-15 CFP ranking
* $25,000 for each season with final top-10 CFP ranking
* $25,000 for each season with conference coach of the year honor
* $50,000 for each season with national coach of the year honor (any one of AFCA, AP, Bobby Dodd, Paul “Bear” Bryant or Walter Camp)
* $25,000 for each season with final top-20 FBS ranking for:
--explosive run plays (12 yards or more)
--explosive pass plays (15 yards or more)
--offensive yards per play
--lowest percentage of explosive run plays allowed
--lowest percentage of explosive pass plays allowed
--lowest yards per play allowed
--scoring offense
--scoring defense
* $20,000 for each year with APR score of 980 or higher
* $20,000 for each year team meets or exceeds 3.0 grade-point average
Buyout
--By UCF (termination without cause by UCF): 75% of guaranteed compensation, coach has a duty mitigate buyout amount (buyout offset based on new employment, dollar for dollar)
--By Gus Malzahn (termination by coach): $7,000,000 if terminated on or before June 30, 2024; $6,000,000 if terminated on or before June 30, 2025; 25% of guaranteed compensation if terminated on or after July 1, 2025