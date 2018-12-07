After leading UCF to an undefeated regular season in his first year as head coach, Josh Heupel has received a new contract.

UCF announced the updated terms on Friday, which include a one-year extension (through Jan. 15, 2024) and additional compensation that will see his guaranteed pay increase from $1.7M to $2.3M annually.

"I am truly honored to have the opportunity to lead this group of young men and represent this great university," Heupel said in a release. "My family and I have found an amazing community to call home. I am looking forward to the future of this program. I can't thank Danny White and Dale Whittaker enough for their support and belief in what we're doing."

Heupel did a masterful job taking over for Scott Frost, who departed UCF for Nebraska after last season. Despite losing several top players to graduation and the NFL Draft, Heupel kept things rolling and helped secure the Knights' third New Year's Six bowl appearance. UCF will play LSU in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1.

"We're very proud and extremely appreciative of the job Josh and his staff have done since taking over our program just a little over one year ago," UCF Vice President and Director of Athletics Danny White said in a release. "What they have accomplished is nothing short of amazing. Winning one college football game is difficult, winning all 12 so far this season is unbelievable!

"When you factor in the increased expectations from the previous year and the adversity the team faced, all while taking every opponent's best shot, the job they did was truly remarkable. We are building a perennial Top 25 program and the future largest fan base in college football. There is no better coach, and no better person, for me to partner with in that effort than Josh Heupel. Knight Nation is so very fortunate to have the Heupel family in black and gold!"