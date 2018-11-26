UCFSports.com

Wyatt Miller was among the players that went back to Tampa on Saturday to visit McKenzie Milton in the hospital.

The UCF offensive tackle says Milton was in good spirits, spending the afternoon watching college football from his room. While the injury will be a hurdle to overcome, Miller has no doubt Milton will bounce back from it.

"He's a winner," Miller said. "He's a fighter. He's probably the toughest kid I've ever met. I know this is not going to do anything but propel him forward. He's gonna come back stronger than ever. I've got faith in him more than anybody. I love that kid. My message was to stay strong and he will. It's just who he is. He doesn't know anything but to fight and win and that's what he had to do to get where he is... I don't think he realizes how much heaven is being flooded with prayers.

"He's a winner. He's a gamer. Nothing is going to keep him from playing this game... It's not going to be long before he's back."

Miller also commended the South Florida football players for their compassion. They prayed with UCF's players while Milton was being attended to and many tweeted words of support immediately after the game.

"That's a rivalry game and you saw both teams out there together," Miller said. "The refs (told USF) we need you to back up and USF said we're not going anywhere. I thought that spoke a lot about them. I have tremendous respect for what they did out there. Plays like that happen."

With KZ sidelined, Darriel Mack Jr. is next man up. The redshirt freshman stepped up in the face of adversity after Milton's injury, managing the offense while UCF cruised to a 38-10 win against South Florida.

"I think this game is on our shoulders," Miller said. "Our offense goes as we (the offensive line) go. This week is no different. It's a different guy back there, but it's still the same. We want to give him plenty of time to throw the ball. We want to open up running lanes so he and Greg (McCrae) and whoever else is back there has plenty of time. It's the same mentality. We want to walk out of that game with (Mack) not having any grass on his jersey.

"D.J. is one of the most unselfish players I've ever met... His football I.Q. is extremely high. He knows what's going on. He knows what to expect. He's a gamer too. McKenzie is the same way. Put that jersey on and the lights come on. I'm proud of his leadership too. Friday he really stepped up."

Miller also knows the fanbase will have their back on Saturday, providing a tremendous home-field advantage.

"It felt like on Friday we had a home game," Miller said. "I don't think I've ever played an away game where our defense is out on the field on third down saying get louder and it actually gets louder. I thought that was awesome. I want to thank Knight Nation. Our support throughout the season has been tremendous. I can't wait to be back home and see this place packed out again."



