UCF introduced its McKenzie Milton for Heisman Trophy campaign on Thursday, complete with its own unique social media hashtag - #HIsman - and URL - MiltonForHIsman.KZ. "HIsman" of course being a play on Heisman with the "HI" being the postal code for Milton's native Hawaii while the .KZ domain mirrors McKenzie's own nickname. ("HIsman" by the way is the brainchild of Jimmy Skiles, UCF's longtime marketing guru who these days goes by the title of Associate AD for Brand Advancement.) The URL redirects to a page on UCFKnights.com chronicling Milton's accomplishments and stats through his first two seasons.

This is the second time in school history UCF has formally organized a Heisman campaign. Exactly 20 years ago in the summer of 1998, UCF launched its marketing efforts for senior quarterback Daunte Culpepper complete with its own unique site - daunte.ucf.edu. That may not seem like a big deal today, but creating a player-specific site was a groundbreaking and innovative endeavor at a time when schools were just beginning their foray into the "World Wide Web." "We're bringing a new technology approach to the Heisman," former UCF sports information director John Marini told Bloomberg News at the time. "It's a great way to get the word out on Daunte, and it doesn't cost us very much."

An autographed 1998 schedule poster showcases the "Daunte's World" theme.