Matt Occhipinti commits to UCF: 'I just fell in love with the place'

Matthew Occhipinti didn’t need to wait any longer.

The standout linebacker from Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey committed to UCF on Wednesday, a couple weeks after he took a midweek official visit to Orlando.

He said everything about the Knights felt right, from the coaching staff to the culture to the future of the program.

"I just fell in love with the place," Occhipinti told UCFSports.com. "The school, the coaches, the development, the energy, it was exactly what I was looking for."

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Occhipinti is a team captain and First Team All-State selection at one of the nation's top high school football programs. He had previously taken official visits to UConn, Cincinnati and West Virginia earlier in June, and had been scheduled to visit Louisville this weekend before deciding to shut things down.

"I just felt like UCF was the perfect fit," Occhipinti said.

A big reason for that comfort level is his connection with UCF linebackers coach Mark D'Onofrio, a fellow New Jersey native with extensive experience at the highest levels of college football.

"I first met Coach D'Onofrio when he was at Stanford," Occhipinti said. "Then when I saw he was at UCF, I immediately sent my film over. I got a text from him, we got on the phone, and he offered me. That's when the relationship really took off."

D'Onofrio sees Occhipinti as a true mike linebacker in his system.

"He said he looks for smart, tough finishers, and I think I fit that perfectly," Occhipinti said. "I'm a coach's kid, I've got great instincts, I can get the defense lined up. I love to compete, and I like to finish plays with violence."