{{ timeAgo('2022-01-18 21:39:24 -0600') }} football

2022 OL Matthew McCoy set to visit UCF

Brandon Helwig • UCFSports
Publisher
@ucfsports

It's shaping up to be an in-state recruiting battle for one of the top unsigned offensive linemen in Florida.

Matthew McCoy, who attends Creekside High School in St. Johns, emerged as a high-level prospect during his senior season after making the move from tight end to offensive tackle.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pounder took official visits to Ole Miss, Miami and Maryland prior to the early signing period and he also visited Minnesota unofficially where his older brother Luther McCoy is a freshman defensive lineman. Because of the coaching change in Coral Gables, McCoy returned to Miami this past weekend for a second official visit.

McCoy confirmed to UCFSports.com he will be down in Orlando this weekend (Jan. 21) for a visit to UCF before wrapping things up with a trip to Florida on Jan. 28.

UCF has just a few spots remaining in the 2022 class after signing 14 high school players in the early period and adding another eight from the transfer portal.



{{ article.author_name }}