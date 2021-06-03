2023 Lakeland WR Daidren Zipperer enjoys visit to UCF

A group of up and coming Class of 2023 stars from Lakeland made their way to UCF on Thursday, including wide receiver Daidren Zipperer.

With recruiting fully opening up on June 1, it was the first ever college visit for the junior-to-be.

"It was great," Zipperer said. "UCF showed a lot of love, Coach Pick (Caleb Pickrell) and Coach (Darrell) Wyatt. We talked with the coaches and they showed us around. We got to dress out in the uniform for a photo shoot. Then we went to eat. I had a one-on-one talk with Coach Wyatt which was neat. We talked a little about my film. I should have a bigger role on my team as a junior and he said he was excited to watch me more."

Zipperer also met a few players, including quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

What stood out the most?

"I'd say the coaches," Zipperer said. "Every coach we welcoming, not just the offensive coaches but the defense too. I felt like I was a player there. I liked everything really. They've got new facilities too. It was real good."

He'll be back soon looking to impress coaches as he's planning to attend UCF's prospect camp on June 15.



Daidren's brother is Keon Zipperer, a tight end at Florida who will be a junior this fall.



