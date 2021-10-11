2023 OL Roderick Kearney enjoys UCF game atmosphere

Class of 2023 Orange Park (Fla.) offensive tackle Roderick Kearney visited UCF over the weekend to attend the ECU game.

"I had a wonderful time," Kearney said in a text. "They had a great atmosphere. What stood out the most is the brotherhood they had. Their fan base was crazy."

Kearney added he spoke to a few coaches and enjoyed those conversations. He said in a preseason interview the schools recruiting him the hardest at this point were UCF and Florida.

He has a wide array of early offers that also include Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Ole Miss and Oregon.



