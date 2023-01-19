UCF linebackers coach and Tallahassee native Ernie Sims is making a player from his hometown a priority.

Sims, a five-star linebacker back in the day from North Florida Christian, sees a big future ahead for Samarian Robinson, an up and coming linebacker at Tallahassee-Lincoln. He offered Robinson at his previous stop and re-offered him during a recent unofficial visit.

"We've been talking to Coach Sims for a while," Robinson said. "I've been watching him since I was very young. He made me fall in love with FSU. I remember him from when I was like six years old. I've been going to his Big HITS Camps since he started them."

Last October, Robinson received his first offer from Sims and South Florida. Now at UCF, Sims invited Robinson and his family to see him down in Orlando this past weekend.

"He wanted me to come visit and get a little tour," Robinson said. "See everything UCF has to offer. We had a good long talk. I really liked meeting all the coaches. They were very cool and made me feel at home. The campus looked awesome."

In addition to Sims, Robinson said he spoke with head coach Gus Malzahn, defensive coordinator Addison Williams and several other coaches.

"Coach Malzahn told me to keep up the good work," Robinson said. "He said I'm doing a lot of good things and he's looking forward to talking to me more. I'm actually coming back again soon. I'll be at UCF again on the 27th for Friday Knight Lights."

Although Sims had previously offered him, Robinson wasn't necessarily expecting it to happen during this visit.

"It surprised me," Robinson said. "I was kind of shocked. I think it's turned more coaches my way because a lot of schools are now contacting me."

As a junior, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Robinson tallied 93 tackles, three tackles for loss, five pass breakups, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

Robinson relayed what Sims told him when UCF offered.

"He said I'm a very good student-athlete," Robinson said. "I'm very smart. I'm talented and big with speed, I'm physical and strong. He said that I remind him a lot of him when he was younger."

Robinson began his career as a defensive back and continued at that spot through his 10th grade year. This past season was his first year at linebacker. He was playing alongside Raylen Wilson, a four-star prospect who just signed with Georgia.

"Raylen is like a role model to me," Robinson said. "He's been playing this game for a long time and gave me a lot of tips and pointers. He helped me a lot."

In the past week, Louisville and Arkansas have also offered. He's planning on visiting Troy this weekend.

As for early schools he's interested in, Robinson obviously likes UCF a lot as well as Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina and Wake Forest.

As for UCF, Ernie Sims is obviously a big reason why he likes the Knights.

"He's a really cool guy," Robinson said. "I put my trust in him. I know I'd be in good hands with him."



