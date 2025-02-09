UCF Baseball: OF Matt Prevesk aiming to go out a winner

Left fielder Matt Prevesk was one of UCF's impact players during his Black & Gold debut in 2024, leading the Knights with a .342 batting average and 80 hits while earning All-Big 12 Honorable Mention status. The Apopka native and former Florida transfer now heads into his final collegiate season.

Asked about this year's team, Prevesk likes the different types of pitching options.

"A lot more variety of guys coming out of the bullpen, and I think we could have a couple rotation changes throughout the weekend. I think it'll be pretty fun to see."

Pitchers that give him problems include Dakota Stone (JU transfer), "left on left power arm," Isaac Williams (JU transfer), "got a fast motion with good accuracy," and Kevin Schoneboom, "different arm angle."

In the field and lineup, Prevesk likes about infielder Edian Espinal, a JUCO transfer from Chipola.

"He's a switch hitter than can hit well on both sides and plays good defense."

He thinks his team can do the "little things" right, such as bunting.

What does Prevesk want to accomplish in his final season?

"I want to accomplish a lot of more winning stuff. I want a Big 12 Tournament Championship under my belt and then a National Championship would be awesome to have under my belt too."



