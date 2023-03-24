Cocoa is always a state power under head coach Ryan Schneider and one of their up and coming prospects is Javion Hilson, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound defensive end in the Class of 2025.

Even though he's just a sophomore, schools are already paying close attention. UCF offered in January. Florida State, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Indiana and several more followed.

"It's been a good process," Hilson said. "I'm grateful for all these offers I've been getting. I've been grinding my tail off to get here."

On Monday, Hilson took his first-ever visit to UCF.

"I got the whole tour," Hilson said. "I watched my position group practice. After that, I talked to Coach (Kenny) Ingram. We talked about defensive schemes, stuff like that. I then saw the whole campus and the Bounce House."

Ingram sees a bright future for Hilson. He said he'd be a great fit in UCF's future defense in the Big 12.

"Coach Ingram said he really liked my get off and aggressiveness," Hilson said. "How I take the quarterback down. I can also stop the run."

What did he like most about UCF?

"Really everything," Hilson said. "I like the culture there. All the players are cool. I just liked everything. It's really nice."

Hilson previously visited Pittsburgh for a Junior Day. UCF was his second ever visit and the first time he watched a practice. Florida State, Florida A&M and Rutgers would like him to visit soon. He also plans to return to UCF, maybe later this spring.



