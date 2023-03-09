One of the top rising players in the 2025 class is Greg Peacock, a running back at Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Ga.

Since December, Peacock has picked up early offers from Florida State, Virginia Tech, Auburn, Georgia Tech and UCF, just to name a few.

Peacock already has a close relationship with UCF staffer Alex Mathis, who is the Knights' Assistant Director of Player Personnel and Director of High School Relations.

"Alex Mathis, that's my boy," Peacock said. "He coached me my freshman year (at Glynn Academy). He was the running backs coach at my high school. We go way back. UCF has been in contact. He let me know what I needed to do to put myself in the best position to get an offer. When I finally got it, I couldn't even describe the feeling. It was a long time coming. I'd been waiting for it for so long."

UCF told Peacock they love how he's a playmaker.

"I'm listed as a running back, but I'm also in the slot and I return kicks," Peacock said. "I make plays on the field. They love how I can make plays regardless of where I am on the field."

Peacock previously visited UCF for a camp, but had his first in-depth visit this past weekend.

"There wasn't anything I didn't like, to be honest," Peacock said. "I'm just getting started with the recruiting process, but I know for a fact it'll be hard to beat UCF."

He's excited to begin the relationship process with Kam Martin, who was recently hired as UCF's running backs coach.

"He was with me pretty much the whole visit, while we were touring the buildings," Peacock said. "We talked about a lot of things, getting off on the right foot. I can tell he really cares."

Peacock plans to visit Georgia Tech next week and is looking forward to a return trip to UCF.