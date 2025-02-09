UCF Baseball: 1B Lex Boedicker is a true Knight

In this day and age of college sports, Lex Boedicker is a rare exception.

He is a true Knight, remaining loyal to the program even after a coaching change. Now a senior entering his fourth season, the Ohio native is one of UCF's team captains for 2025.

"It's an honor. To have the guys pick me and pick me as their team captain, it's a dream come true."

Boedicker admits he's not a real talkative guy, but has always aspired to lead by example.

"I try to go out every day with my hardest and play my best."

Boedicker, a full-time starter since his arrival in 2022, transitioned from outfield to first base last season. He finished with a .266 average with six home runs. His 12 doubles and 43 RBI were second-most on the team.

What stands out about this team?

"We just got it all. We got pitchers that can start and go seven innings. We got guys that can come in and throw 95-plus.We got hitters that can lay down a bunt, steal, hit for power. We got everything."

Pitching wise, he's liked what he's seen from JU transfer Isaac Williams.

"He's brought some juice to the pitching side. I'm sure he'll be up to 100 this year."

Hitting wise, he's been impressed by Duke transfer Chase Krewson.

"He brings all the tools."

Asked the fastest players, Boedicker said it will probably be a competition between DeAmez Ross and Braden Calise in regards who can steal the most bases.

In this second of the year Big 12, Boedicker said he's looking forward to the BYU and Oklahoma State road trips. Also a return to Cincinnati given that he's from the state. His hometown of Lima is about two hours away.

"We'll have a lot of UCF fans in Cincinnati."

Speaking of the city, Boedicker said he's a Cincinnati Reds fan. His favorite all-time player is Joey Votto, who spent 17 years with the franchise and wrapped up his MLB playing career in 2023.



