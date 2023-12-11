It's almost decision time for top 2025 tight end Emaree Winston of Calhoun, Ga.

Winston sat down with John Garcia Jr. of Rivals.com discuss his finalists: UCF, Ohio State and Texas.

How did he narrow down his dozens of offers to three schools?

"With Ohio State and UCF, it was my relationship with the coaches," Winston said. "I enjoy spending time with them. Coach (Brian) Blackmon (at UCF) is one of my favorite coaches, and Coach Keenan (Bailey) to with Ohio State. Texas, I like how they're going into the SEC. I like Coach (Jeff) Banks and Coach (Tashard) Choice. I like the way they used Ja'Tavion Sanders. "

Winston will announce his commitment on Monday, Dec. 18.

Garcia asked Winston what immediately comes to mind about the three finalists.

UCF: "Space U. That stands out."

Ohio State: "The amazing atmosphere."

Texas: "Development."

As a 2025 prospect, Winston certainly could take his time with a decision but he wants to commit early so he can help recruit for his future team.



As for UCF, they already have three commits in the 2025 class: QB EJ Colson, RB Taevion Swint and OL Jaquez Joiner.





