Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, UCF President Alexander Cartwright, AD Terry Mohajir and OL Paul Rubelt were among the esteemed speakers as UCF held its groundbreaking ceremony for the Roth Tower.

The new Roth Tower will enhance fans’ game day experience and serve as a premier event space in Orange County that will provide unique year-round opportunities to attract more fans, visitors and events to the Kenneth G. Dixon Athletics Village beyond game days.