UCF AD Terry Mohajir outlines vision for Roth Tower, stadium upgrades

In 2026, in what will be the 20th season of UCF Football on campus, the Bounce House will see its most dramatic transformation yet with the debut of a brand new Roth Tower. The stadium structure will be more than double the size of the existing tower while adding a plethora of luxury amenities, giving UCF a true Power Four-caliber setup. The project is a reality thanks to $90M in funding from Orange County's Tourist Development Tax. Prior to the groundbreaking ceremony, UCF AD Terry Mohajir talked about the historic day and what is yet to come. Terry, so this has been a culmination of a lot of hard work over the last couple of years. What does it mean to actually have this project start and get some shovels in the ground and start working on it? "Well, to your point, we have a lot of people that have been involved to get to this point. University leadership, we've had a lot, it was a great collaboration with the Athletic Department and University leadership. President Cartwright allowed us to go forward with pursuing these funds and this grant with the Tourism Development Council and we were able to get it with fierce competition. "This is great because this is going to help level set our athletics program and the community, but also it's going to create a lot of tourism. We already are a huge player in Orlando for tourism and I think this is just going to enhance it even more."



(Photo by UCF Athletics)

So what can fans expect when this tower is finished? "Well, you can see the flags. We put the flags up there on both sides. That's where the tower, from the north to south, will go to. So I think people are going to see definitely an overhaul in the whole look of this stadium. And I think fans are going to be able to enjoy premium products. I was just saying earlier that your biggest competition nowadays is your 80-inch and 70-inch screen TVs, so you have to provide really awesome premium products for people to experience college football live as opposed to being in their house because a lot of people don't want to deal with some of the travel and stuff. "So we're doing that and I think year-round programming for this facility, it's just not seven home games a year. We're going to have lecture series. If you're a premium product person that owns a premium product in the stadium, you're going to be a part of a social membership that's going to allow for monthly programming as well. So I think that's going to be a little different than other people around the country. "This is going to be one of the bigger event spaces in eastern Orlando. I believe that we're going to have a lot of people that will want to rent it, maybe for weddings, lecture series, all kinds of different things. So I think it's a really good opportunity for us." What will next season look like in terms of the construction progress? I know you just pointed out the flags. The existing Roth Tower will remain intact during next season? "Yeah, so I think by next season, we already started a little bit of the process. You see all the fencing outside. You're going to see this shell on both the north side and the south side of the tower. So obviously the main tower, Roth Tower, will still be in full use. After the 2025 season, Barton Malow, which is our construction partner, will repurpose the entire tower and will cantilever out to the west. So I think we'll be ready for the 2026 season." Terry, having premium seating like this, do you expect this might help draw other sporting events during other times of the year? "Yeah, we were going to host the bowl game, again, the Cure Bowl. We hosted that last year, but we weren't able to do it because they need full facilities for the tower. And we weren't able to do that this year. But we're also still hosting the Hula Bowl. And we'd like to explore a concert, maybe one or two a year. And we've hosted some derby functions and all kinds of stuff. So yeah, we want this to be programmed more than just seven times a year." It's been an exciting past week. And this is just more adding on to it. What is the excitement level with fans right now? "We're trying to keep top of mind, man. UCF, we want to keep in the news. That's what we're trying to do, keep top of mind. So it's exciting. I think any time that you can feel the momentum. I think people are really excited about our new coach. I think about some of the personnel that we're bringing back. And I think it just all works together. And keeping top of mind with good news, and obviously can't make everybody happy, but we believe we're in the right direction. "And this is a crazy time in college athletics. I just got back from Big 12 meetings with all my AD colleagues. We're still learning about what's coming up in the new revshare era. And I think Scott Frost, Coach Frost, is also learning as he settles back in the chair, the head coaching chair. We're just trying to navigate through a lot of things right now."

