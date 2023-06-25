St. Augustine wide receiver Carl Jenkins Jr. is emerging as one of UCF's top targets in the 2025 class.

The 6-foot-3 wideout was offered in May and returned to campus earlier this month for another visit. He also camped last year and attended one of the home games.

"My UCF visit was an eye opener, most definitely," Jenkins said. "I knew about UCF already and knew the coaches, but I learned so much stuff I didn't know. The toured me around the whole school. The receivers coach, Coach (Grant) Heard, we talked about everything. I talked to the head coach, Coach (Gus) Malzahn. We've got a good relationship. He was asking me questions about my goals in college, stuff like that."

Heard and UCF offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw spoke a bit about how he would be utilized within the offense.

"They showed me some of their plays and how I'd fit in," Jenkins said. "They know I'm a playmaker. With me being 6-3, 175, I can catch the deep balls and make people miss. Coach Heard said I make wow plays."

During his visit, he met top 2025 quarterback EJ Colson who was also touring UCF.

"We were in the locker room getting dressed up to take pictures," Jenkins siad. "We chatted it up and got to know each other."