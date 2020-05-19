A.J. Jones, a 6-foot-5 right-handed pitcher who spent the past two seasons at Jacksonville University, announced Tuesday that he has committed to UCF Baseball as a graduate transfer.

It's a big addition for Greg Lovelady's program as Jones brings a wealth of experience to the mound. The Sarasota native was the Dolphins' top weekend starter in 2019, finishing with team-best marks among starters in ERA (3.30), WHIP (1.21) and opposing batting average (.234).

UCFSports.com caught up with Jones shortly after he made his announcement.

"I'll be forever thankful for Jacksonville," Jones said. "I first went to FAU for a year, then left to go to (State College of Florida) in order to be a starter. I went to JU from there and those coaches really helped me develop. I'm very thankful for that."

Jones graduated from JU earlier this spring with a degree in sports business administration. He made the decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal around that time, interested in what options might be out there for a final season.

"There's some really bad times right now, but there's opportunity that came out of it," Jones said. "When I had entered the portal, the only Florida school I wanted to go to was UCF. So I was very excited when they got in touch."

He was on the verge of committing to an out-of-state program, but immediately shelved those plans when he learned UCF may have a spot for him.

"I wanted to play on a bigger platform that UCF offers," Jones said. "They have a very well respected coaching staff, especially Coach (Nick) Otte. I know pitchers everywhere want to work with him. I'm very lucky to have that opportunity. I played against UCF this past year. I threw very well until my last inning. I just really liked the place. I loved the way the guys played. I loved the atmosphere. Everything was cool about it. It all worked out."

Not only did Jones pitch at UCF twice, he also attended a home game during the 2018 season when was in junior college.

"I came up to watch UCF host Florida," he said. "The atmosphere was so cool in that stadium. It was packed. A really close game that UCF ended up winning. It's such a great opportunity for me. I'm really excited."

He spent the end of last week talking to Otte as well as hitting coach Ted Tom, then made the commitment official on Tuesday during a call with Lovelady.

"They're really excited and so am I," Jones said. "They recruit a specific style, really good players that get it done academically as well as conduct themselves professionally. (Lovelady) said that I fit what they're looking for. We'll be a good mix. They're real aggressive on the baseball field and very well respected. I didn't think I'd be staying in Florida for baseball, so this is great for me."