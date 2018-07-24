Mike Aresco is now on board with UCF's National Championship.

Speaking Tuesday at the American Athletic Conference Media Days in Rhode Island, the commissioner embraced the Knights' claim to a title.

"I salute the UCF Knights on their great undefeated season, and on the national championship that they have a right to claim," Aresco said during his State of the League address. "They finished No. 1 in the Colley Computer Index, and many schools over the years, including Alabama, have claimed national championships based on such metrics. We congratulate the Alabama Crimson Tide and Nick Saban on their CFP title and we respect the CFP process, we are part of it. But that does not mean that we cannot celebrate our UCF Knights. They have become a national brand and have helped our conference become a national brand.

"And in congratulating UCF, I am reminded that Scott Frost showed great class in coaching the team in its Peach Bowl win over Auburn. He brought honor to the coaching profession and helped make the 2017 UCF season one his players and UCF fans will never forget.

"Let's also not forget, as I have said before, that this is not an issue of War and Peace. UCF and its fans and followers around the country can enjoy this. But a larger point can also be made, that this UCF team deserved a shot at the national championship and could have won it. Our best teams, which were New Year’s Bowl winners, UCF in 2014 and 2017, and Houston in 2015, could have beaten anyone in the country. The same can be said of some of our other strong teams.

"I fervently hope that UCF’s 2017 performance, and the performances of so many of our teams over our five-year history, convinces the CFP Selection Committee to take a closer look and to evaluate us differently. Our league is very good, very underrated despite our success, and there is no question that the G5 tag has had a lot to do with it."

Aresco railed against UCF's low rankings by the College Football Playoff Committee, which slotted the Knights No. 12 in the final poll released after the conference championship games.

"Houston's ranking in 2015, UCF’s ranking in 2017: neither made sense, and each team proved that in their respective New Year’s Day Bowl wins," Aresco said. "We do not want a glass, or grass if you will, ceiling in college football, as it is terribly unfair to our terrific players and coaches."

While Aresco voiced some displeasure regarding UCF's rankings last year, he tried to distance himself from National Championship claims in early interviews. In the aftermath of Danny White's on-field "National Champs!" proclamation and the ensuing social media campaign, Aresco said this to a radio station on Jan. 4:

"They're having some fun," Aresco said of UCF. "Obviously they're very proud of their accomplishment. It's interesting. In the old days, they could well have ended up as national champion being the only undefeated team and having a win against Auburn. The way the old days where. There's a process in place now. There's a protocol that we're part of and we'll respect that. You have to respect that. Whoever wins Monday will be the national champion in the playoff system and we'll respect that. I think again, in the hearts and minds of UCF and our conference, of course they'll always be champions. There's nothing wrong with that and we can have a little fun with it... We want to let others talk about whether UCF should have been in the playoff or not. That's a legitimate talking point. But in the end, the championship is going to be decided on Monday. I applaud UCF for the pride they're taking in their accomplishment, no question about that."

Aresco's sentiment seemed to shift in the following months. Appearing with Marc Daniels on The Beat of Sports, Aresco responded to a question about some being "bothered" by UCF's National Championship campaign.

"The National Championship claim? Not at all. I think they had some fun with it. Also, Colley, the index, had UCF as No. 1. People that make claims about No. 1 over the years. Danny is very aggressive. I thought it was really good marketing. You don't want to overdo it, but on the other hand I thought in the end they had a lot of fun, and they did have a claim. As you know Marc, 30 years ago they would have been National Champions. Remember BYU? They had a better claim. BYU in 1984, UCF played Auburn in this bowl game, one of the top teams in the country. BYU in 1984 I think played Michigan which may have been a 6-5 team in those days. Give credit to BYU. They had a great season. What UCF did this year, beating Auburn the way they did, and going through our conference was pretty impressive.

"By the way, I have no doubt in my mind that they could have defeated any team in that final four. No doubt in my mind."

Aresco, using the platform like he did today, leaves no doubt: UCF has every right to be considered a National Champion.