Following the trend of other college conferences, the American Athletic Conference announced the spring season, which includes both athletic competition and championships, has been cancelled for the remainder of the athletic year. Additionally, all AAC member schools have ceased practicing.



Last week, the AAC called for a "suspension," leaving a glimmer of hope there could be a resumption of games at a later date. However, the gravity of the Coronavirus pandemic is becoming more evident by the day, making that scenario incredibly unlikely.



Additionally, UCF announced a postponement of the spring football game which had been scheduled for April 4.



