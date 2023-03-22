This is a big spring for Addison Williams, who takes over as UCF's defensive coordinator after spending the previous two seasons coaching the secondary.

Williams said his defense will have three primary objectives.

"We're going to stop the run, we're going to affect the quarterback and we're going to create turnovers," Williams said. "Obviously to stop the run, we must be technique-sound up front, being in your gap. The guys in the back seven have to be fitting correctly and tackling.

"We've talked about our defensive line being our strength, so they need to earn the right to rush the passer. We'll have different pressures and all that stuff as well. Some of the best teams can get (to the quarterback) before the play coverage. We'll be multiple with different blitz packages and I know the guys are excited about that. If we do that, we'll create turnovers."

Tackling is a major focus as well.

"That's something we're really harping on," Williams said. "We'll work on it every single day. Even when we're wearing shorts, we'll work on tackling. It's all about being in a good body position. Stopping the run, being able to tackle in space, that's the biggest thing I'm looking for from the guys."

From a leadership standpoint, Williams is leaning on players like Josh Celiscar, Jason Johnson, Tre'Mon Morris-Brash, Corey Thornton and Ricky Barber.

"Those guys are very well respected," Williams said. "They've not only been here, but they've been very productive. I can go to those guys and ask what they like and don't like. At the end of the day, it's their defense. Yeah, I'm the coordinator and we've got position coaches, but what we put on tape is going to be a direct reflection of those guys actually on the field. It's always an open line of communication and they've been a big help."

UCF has a solid defensive line nucleus between Celiscar, Morris-Brash and Barber.

It's the back seven that has more questions. At linebacker, Jason Johnson is the only returning player with significant experience. In the secondary, Corey Thornton has been a three-year starter and Quadric Bullard should play a bigger role returning from injury. There's plenty of spots up for grabs, which is a big reason why UCF leaned on the transfer portal following last season.

Two safety transfers have caught Williams' eye early.

"The two I've been most impressed by would be Jireh Wilson and DeJordan Mask," Williams said. "I guess the biggest reason why is because those guys have played a lot of ball. They've come in and adapted well to the different positions and techniques. It's been pretty impressive."

Both Wilson (ECU) and Mask (Texas State) were multi-year starters at their prior schools.



Bullard, Jarvis Ware, Demari Henderson and William Wells are also in the mix at safety.



Transfer Fred Davis (Clemson) and junior college signee Ja'Maric Morris should factor in at cornerback along with returning players Corey Thornton, Brandon Adams and Ja'Cari Henderson.

At the nickel spot, Williams said sophomore Nikai Martinez, early enrollee freshman Braeden Marshall and redshirt junior Jaiden Francois were seeing action there right now. They're big on "dual training" by having players that can play multiple spots within the secondary.

"The goal is to get the best five guys back there," Williams said.



