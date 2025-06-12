Alhassan Iddrissu commits to UCF: 'They're building something special'

For Alhassan Iddrissu, the decision was easy.
The fast-rising edge rusher from St. Thomas More School in Connecticut, a native of Ghana who only recently began playing football, gave his commitment to UCF on Thursday, just days after taking his official visit to Orlando. He said he was blown away by everything he experienced and knew right away he wanted to be a Knight.
"I love Orlando. I love the coaching staff and the campus," Iddrissu told UCFSports.com. "I feel like Coach (Scott) Frost, they've got something great going on over there. It was a great feeling."
Iddrissu is a relatively new addition to the football world. He initially came to the United States to pursue basketball before making the switch to football, a transition that caught the eye of several major programs. He held offers from Texas A&M, Michigan, Florida State, USC, Washington, West Virginia, and Cal, among others. He officially visited Maryland earlier this month and canceled upcoming trips to Washington State and Temple after making his decision.
He said his strong relationship with edge coach Mike Dawson played a key role in his commitment.
"Coach Dawson was the main guy I was communicating with," Iddrissu said. "We had great conversations way before I got there. Meeting him in person and getting to know him even more, it was great."
The Knights are betting big on Iddrissu's upside. Despite his limited football experience, the staff believes his natural athleticism and 6-foot-8 frame give him a high ceiling.
"They like how I picked up a lot quickly even though I started playing football later," he said. "They love my length and my potential. They think I can be a great football player in the next year or two."
Iddrissu also appreciated Scott Frost's vision for the future and the way the coaching staff has emphasized development.
"Coach Frost is a players' coach. He's been at UCF before and did a lot of great things," Iddrissu said. "He told me about what they're building, what they want to accomplish, and how they're going to develop me and train my body. They need me in the program."
He was equally impressed by the approach Dawson uses to coach the position.
"I just love the way he coaches," Iddrissu said. "He keeps everything basic and simple for a guy like me who hasn't played the game for that long. I need that type of development. That really stood out."
The visit also sold him on UCF's campus.
"The campus is beautiful with great weather. It just kind of feels like back home," he said. "It’s a great community."
With the Knights looking to reload on the edge in 2026, Iddrissu believes UCF presents the perfect opportunity.
"With Coach Frost coming back, they’re building something special," he said. "Coming in as a freshman with a lot of guys leaving, I feel like that opens a big window for me to explore and become the best I can be."