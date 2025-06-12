Alhassan Iddrissu commits to UCF: 'They're building something special'

For Alhassan Iddrissu, the decision was easy.

The fast-rising edge rusher from St. Thomas More School in Connecticut, a native of Ghana who only recently began playing football, gave his commitment to UCF on Thursday, just days after taking his official visit to Orlando. He said he was blown away by everything he experienced and knew right away he wanted to be a Knight.

"I love Orlando. I love the coaching staff and the campus," Iddrissu told UCFSports.com. "I feel like Coach (Scott) Frost, they've got something great going on over there. It was a great feeling."

Iddrissu is a relatively new addition to the football world. He initially came to the United States to pursue basketball before making the switch to football, a transition that caught the eye of several major programs. He held offers from Texas A&M, Michigan, Florida State, USC, Washington, West Virginia, and Cal, among others. He officially visited Maryland earlier this month and canceled upcoming trips to Washington State and Temple after making his decision.

He said his strong relationship with edge coach Mike Dawson played a key role in his commitment.

"Coach Dawson was the main guy I was communicating with," Iddrissu said. "We had great conversations way before I got there. Meeting him in person and getting to know him even more, it was great."