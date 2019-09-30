"To know that all the hard work that we put in through the spring, summer ball and fall camp leading up to the season, pays off with big explosive plays in the game," Killins said. "The coaches put us in position to be successful. The offensive line did a phenomenal job of blocking to the whistle. With all the athletes on this team, give them two to three seconds of a block, and a lot of people on this team can take it the distance like you saw on Saturday night."

Like the rest of the starters, Killins sat in the second half against UConn. That allowed some of the team's future playmakers to see extended action.

"It's awesome, simply because in college football, guys come and go, to know the future is going to be in great hands," Killins said. "Trilion Coles, Ryan O'Keefe, Amari Johnson, Jarrad Baker, the future is bright. We've got to many talented guys. The future UCF is not going to drop off at all. We'll keep the tradition because Coach Heupel is doing a great job of recruiting guys. The coaches have done a good job of bringing guys who are UCFast, speedy guys to get the ball in space. They can make one guy miss and take it the distance."

Killins is expecting a rocking atmosphere at Cincinnati's Nippert Stadium this Friday.

"I remember being there my sophomore year and the environment was quite hostile coming out of the locker room," he said. "Their fans were to the right of us yelling at us. We're here to play football. It's a business trip. We're here to do one thing and that's win. I'm pretty sure we're going to get their best shot and we're gonna give them our best shot too. May the best man win."





