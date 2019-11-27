Adrian Killins Jr. never thought he'd play college football.

Speedy but undersized, the Daytona Beach native initially believed his path to college might come via track. He blossomed at Mainland as a junior and senior, eventually earning offers and an immediate one from UCF just as soon as Scott Frost took over in Dec. 2016.

Killins, who will go down as one of the most impactful players in school history, will be among the seniors honored prior to the Black Friday game against South Florida.

"I know my mom is going to cry," Killins said. "I don't know if I'll cry. I probably won't because I have a game to play. I can't be too emotional before a football game. It's going to be a night to remember inside the Bounce House. I honestly can't believe I've made it this far. As a sophomore in high school, I didn't think I'd be playing D1 football. I thought I'd be going to college to run track. I'm here at UCF in my fourth year and going into my last game. It's so surreal. I can't wait to embrace the moment of Knight Nation."

Killins said the four years have "flown by."

"I came to college as a boy and I'm leaving as a man," he said.