Adrian Killins Jr. thankful for his time at UCF
Adrian Killins Jr. never thought he'd play college football.
Speedy but undersized, the Daytona Beach native initially believed his path to college might come via track. He blossomed at Mainland as a junior and senior, eventually earning offers and an immediate one from UCF just as soon as Scott Frost took over in Dec. 2016.
Killins, who will go down as one of the most impactful players in school history, will be among the seniors honored prior to the Black Friday game against South Florida.
"I know my mom is going to cry," Killins said. "I don't know if I'll cry. I probably won't because I have a game to play. I can't be too emotional before a football game. It's going to be a night to remember inside the Bounce House. I honestly can't believe I've made it this far. As a sophomore in high school, I didn't think I'd be playing D1 football. I thought I'd be going to college to run track. I'm here at UCF in my fourth year and going into my last game. It's so surreal. I can't wait to embrace the moment of Knight Nation."
Killins said the four years have "flown by."
"I came to college as a boy and I'm leaving as a man," he said.
What has been his favorite moment?
"Cincinnati last year when we had College Gameday," Killins said. "That game was rocking. There were a lot of big explosive plays all around, offense, defense and special teams. That would be my highlight moment."
His all-time favorite play?
"My favorite run has to be the Michigan one," Killins said. "I was a freshman, 18 years old. Coach Frost put me in there and said, 'Go make a play,' and I did just that. I had some key blocks from Jordan Johnson and Tre'Quan Smith that sealed the deal for me to take it 87 yards I think it was. From there on out, the coaches put me in position to be successful."
Killins will give the NFL shot next year. Long term, he'd love to run training facilities to help players reach their dreams of playing at the next level, whether that be college or pro.
"I really want to open one back in my hometown, give the kids back in Daytona Beach something I didn't have growing up," Killins said.
His favorite Thanksgiving dish?
"Macaroni and cheese," Killins said. "I put ketchup on it."
Killins believes South Florida is in for a "rude awakening" come Friday.
"Zombie Nation is gonna be rocking," he said. "It's been a long time since we were in the Bounce House. It's gonna be rocking. I can't wait."
