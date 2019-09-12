Adrian Killins added another highlight reel to his long resume of big plays with a 74-yard touchdown reception at FAU. UCF could use another big performance from the senior speedster when they welcome Stanford into Spectrum Stadium on Saturday.

"They're good opponent," Killins said. "Another game. Another day to go 1-0 and get better. Looking at them on film, they're very big, very long. They're very physical at the point of contact. They're guys that want to play football and they want to win as well, just as bad as we do. We've been doing a great job scheming up things to make big plays again in the Bounce House on Saturday. They're a great opponent. We're not gonna look over anybody. We're focused on Stanford right now. We're looking forward to it being a juggernaut game and we can't wait."

Being Stanford is a nationally-recognized opponent, does UCF look at this game as an opportunity to show their strength?

"Everyone overlooks UCF, I believe just about every day and just about every sport here at UCF," Killins said. "Simply because we're new. We're new in age. We're a young school here. But at the end of the day, we're capable of competing against the best of the best and competing against anyone. Danny White and his staff upstairs, they do a great job of putting us in the best position to prove that we're capable of being the best team in the country and being the best sports teams in the country as well."

During the interview, Killins also talked about his big summer in the weight room (he added more than 10 pounds) and also talked about big game last week from fellow running back Bentavious Thompson.



