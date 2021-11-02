Alec Holler grew up a UCF fan, now he's making plays for the Knights

Growing up as a UCF fan, tight end Alec Holler always dreamed of playing for the hometown team. He fondly recalls attending games as a young child in the Citrus Bowl, then in the Bounce House after UCF moved on campus. The dream was realized in 2018 when the former Trinity Prep star was able to walk-on. Now as a redshirt junior, Holler recently earned a scholarship and is blossoming into one of UCF's top players. He's coming off a big performance at Temple with four receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns. While he grew up as a football fan, Holler didn't initially play the sport in high school until his younger brother Max - also now at UCF - went out for the team. His head coach at Trinity was Mike Kruczek, the former UCF head coach in the late 1990s and early 2000s and longtime offensive coordinator prior to that. "Originally I thought I was going to play basketball in college," Holler said. "About halfway through my junior year I decided to join the football team with my little brother. Learning from Coach Kruczek, he's very smart, knows the game really well... Coach Kruczek was able to teach me a lot about running routes and different coverages. Instilling the game into me. Having Coach Kruczek teach me stuff like that and being able to bring that over to UCF helped a lot." As a senior at Trinity in 2017-18, it was Kruczek's connection with former wide receivers coach Sean Beckton - then part of Scott Frost's staff - that helped Holler secure a spot on the team as a preferred walk-on. Holler didn't see action his first two years at UCF. He redshirted in 2018, then saw his 2019 season cut short due to a knee injury. He finally broke into the rotation in 2020 as a reserve tight end and special teams player. The lights really turned on in the spring of this year following the arrival of Gus Malzahn, who says he was surprised to learn Holler was a walk-on. "When I got here, everything happened quick," Malzahn said. "I think we were on the practice field about a month after I got the job. Everything was wide open. We went out there and I actually thought (Holler) was on scholarship. That's how he was playing, like he was one of our best players."

Malzahn awarded Holler a scholarship this past June. "I was really surprised," Holler said. "The week before I had talked to (tight ends) Coach (Brian) Blackmon. 'Is there any chance this could happen?' Coach Blackmon was like, 'No, no.' Like it would be far in the distant future. The next week I'm sitting in the team meeting and they put my face on the board. It was Academic Player of the Week. That's awesome. Then (Coach Malzahn) starts talking about working hard, earning everything you get. Then in that moment it really hit me that's what was happening. It was really surreal." It was a special moment for his family too once they learned of the news. "They were so proud of me," Holler said. "I really love and appreciate them. I do it for them. I thank God he put me in this situation where the coaches came in and believed in me enough to be able to earn a scholarship. They love and care about me and I really appreciate them." Holler has been one of UCF's primary tight ends this season alongside Jake Hescock. He caught his first career touchdown in the opener against Boise State, then added two more this past weekend at Temple. For Holler, he says he was happier for the offensive breakthrough and not really fixated on his personal success. "It's really nice to get the touchdowns and all the yards, stuff like that, but for the offense altogether, being able to finally get that ball vertically and be able to make the defense respect that," Holler said. "We can run the ball like crazy. I know Mikey (Keene) has really improved. The o-line is blocking really well. Isaiah Bowser and Johnny Richardson are running the ball really well. Ryan O'Keefe, he's explosive. If you give him the ball, he can score from anywhere. Confidence wise, we're going to keep carrying that on into the future."

Holler's first touchdown at Temple was a leap towards the corner of the end zone, just making connection with the pylon prior to going out of bounds. "I guess it was seeing I had a leverage to try and reach out for the pylon and score," Holler said. "Trying to will it. Everybody sees the end zone (and thinks), I gotta get in there and score. Mikey also made an amazing pass throwing it over two dudes rushing off the edge. He really made that play happen." Holler had another score, but Malzahn wanted to point out his critical third-down conversion in the first half. "He made really good two touchdown catches, but probably the best play he made was that third down and about eight or nine on the sideline," Malzahn said. "I have no idea how he stayed in bounds. Broke a tackle, squared his shoulder, split two defenders and got the first down. We ended up scoring a touchdown on that drive and going up 21-0. That was one of the key plays I felt like in the football game." Added Holler: "Since it was third and seven, I'm more of a checkdown. The fact that Mikey was composed enough to read it out and get it to me. I just saw the first down was a couple more yards so I tried to stay in bounds. Ended up doing a little spin and dive for the first down. It was awesome."