Published Jan 2, 2025
Transfer Portal: UCF adds experienced WR & former 'Hometown Hero'
Brandon Helwig  •  UCFSports
UCF's latest transfer portal additions include one of Division II's best wide receivers and a familiar local star who was a one-time "Hometown Hero" commitment.


WR DJ Black - Limestone

The Inman, S.C. native began his collegiate career as a walk-on at South Carolina before transferring to Division II Limestone. Black just earned Honorable Mention All-American honors for a season in which he caught 41 passes for 939 yards and 11 touchdowns, an average of nearly 23 yards per reception. He will have at least one more season of eligibility remaining. He also visited Michigan State. Given the depleted state of UCF's wide receiver room, Black is a very big commitment.


DL Sincere Edwards - Pittsburgh

A familiar face with UCF as the former Wekiva High School had been the Knights' first commitment in the 2024 class when he initially pledged in August 2022. He remained committed through the following summer until he flipped to Pittsburgh. As a true freshman, Edwards was part of Pitt's regular rotation at defensive end, recording 17 tackles, three sacks and six tackles for loss. His season PFF grade was a very solid 71.6. Given his established production at the P4 level, Edwards has to be considered one of UCF's best portal additions to this point.


UCF Transfer Portal Commitments (20)

QB Cam Fancher - FAU

WR Ric’Darious Farmer - WVU

WR DJ Black - Limestone

TE Dylan Wade - Maryland

OL Gaard Memmelaar - Washington

OL Preston Cushman - Ole Miss

OL Jakiah Leftwich - North Carolina

OL Justin Royes - Virginia Union

DT RJ Jackson - Tulsa

DT Horace Lockett - Georgia Tech

DL Sincere Edwards - Pittsburgh

LB Phil Picciotti - Oklahoma

LB Keli Lawson - Virginia Tech

DB Isaiah Reed - Brown

DB Brandon Jacob - Maryland

DB DJ Bell - Memphis

DB Phillip Dunnam - FAU

DB Jaeden Gould - Syracuse

DB Jayden Bellamy - Syracuse

DB Jyaire Brown - LSU