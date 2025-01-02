Transfer Portal: UCF adds experienced WR & former 'Hometown Hero'

The Inman, S.C. native began his collegiate career as a walk-on at South Carolina before transferring to Division II Limestone. Black just earned Honorable Mention All-American honors for a season in which he caught 41 passes for 939 yards and 11 touchdowns, an average of nearly 23 yards per reception. He will have at least one more season of eligibility remaining. He also visited Michigan State. Given the depleted state of UCF's wide receiver room, Black is a very big commitment.

DL Sincere Edwards - Pittsburgh

A familiar face with UCF as the former Wekiva High School had been the Knights' first commitment in the 2024 class when he initially pledged in August 2022. He remained committed through the following summer until he flipped to Pittsburgh. As a true freshman, Edwards was part of Pitt's regular rotation at defensive end, recording 17 tackles, three sacks and six tackles for loss. His season PFF grade was a very solid 71.6. Given his established production at the P4 level, Edwards has to be considered one of UCF's best portal additions to this point.



