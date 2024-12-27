Published Dec 27, 2024
UCF adds pair of Syracuse DBs
Brandon Helwig  •  UCFSports
Publisher
@ucfsports

Jaeden Gould and Jayden Bellamy, a pair of high school (Bergen Cathoilc) and college (Syracuse) teammates, will be continuing their college football journey at UCF. The defensive back duo are the Knights' latest transfer portal additions.


DB Jaeden Gould - Syracuse

Jaeden Gould, a safety, signed on Thursday. A product of Bergen Catholic in New Jersey and former four-star recruit, Gould originally signed with Nebraska in the Class of 2022. He was recruited then by former Huskers assistant Mike Dawson who has since rejoined Scott Frost at UCF as edge rushers coach.

Gould didn't play in his lone season at Nebraska and transferred to Syracuse prior to the 2023 season. He played in 21 total games over two seasons with 30 tackles and an interception.


DB Jayden Bellamy - Syracuse

DB Jayden Bellamy, a cornerback, signed on Friday. Also from New Jersey's Bergen Catholic, the former Class of 2022 three-star recruit originally signed with Notre Dame. He redshirted his first year and then transferred to Syracuse where he's been a primary starter for the past two seasons.

In 2023, Bellamy started in seven of the 12 games he played with 29 tackles, two fumble recoveries, a pick six and a pass breakup. In 2024, he recorded 37 tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups. According to PFF, Bellamy was Syracuse's second-highest graded defensive player with a 75.7 season grade.


UCF has been adding transfer portal commits at a feverish pace with 17 so far. As of Friday at 6 p.m., the Knights are tied with four other Big 12 programs (Texas Tech, Kansas, Arizona and Oklahoma State) for the most portal commitments.


UCF Transfer Portal Commitments

QB Cam Fancher - FAU

WR Ric’Darious Farmer - WVU

TE Dylan Wade - Maryland

OL Gaard Memmelaar - Washington

OL Preston Cushman - Ole Miss

OL Jakiah Leftwich - North Carolina

OL Justin Royes - Virginia Union

DT RJ Jackson - Tulsa

DT Horace Lockett - Georgia Tech

LB Phil Picciotti - Oklahoma

LB Keli Lawson - Virginia Tech

DB Isaiah Reed - Brown

DB Brandon Jacob - Maryland

DB DJ Bell - Memphis

DB Phillip Dunnam - FAU

DB Jaeden Gould - Syracuse

DB Jayden Bellamy - Syracuse

