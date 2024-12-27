UCF adds pair of Syracuse DBs

Nov 11, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive back Jayden Bellamy (23) scores a touchdown after his interception as Pittsburgh Panthers running back C'Bo Flemister (24) attempts a tackle during the second half at Yankee Stadium. (Photo by Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images)

Jaeden Gould and Jayden Bellamy, a pair of high school (Bergen Cathoilc) and college (Syracuse) teammates, will be continuing their college football journey at UCF. The defensive back duo are the Knights' latest transfer portal additions.



DB Jaeden Gould - Syracuse Jaeden Gould, a safety, signed on Thursday. A product of Bergen Catholic in New Jersey and former four-star recruit, Gould originally signed with Nebraska in the Class of 2022. He was recruited then by former Huskers assistant Mike Dawson who has since rejoined Scott Frost at UCF as edge rushers coach. Gould didn't play in his lone season at Nebraska and transferred to Syracuse prior to the 2023 season. He played in 21 total games over two seasons with 30 tackles and an interception.



DB Jayden Bellamy - Syracuse DB Jayden Bellamy, a cornerback, signed on Friday. Also from New Jersey's Bergen Catholic, the former Class of 2022 three-star recruit originally signed with Notre Dame. He redshirted his first year and then transferred to Syracuse where he's been a primary starter for the past two seasons. In 2023, Bellamy started in seven of the 12 games he played with 29 tackles, two fumble recoveries, a pick six and a pass breakup. In 2024, he recorded 37 tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups. According to PFF, Bellamy was Syracuse's second-highest graded defensive player with a 75.7 season grade.



UCF has been adding transfer portal commits at a feverish pace with 17 so far. As of Friday at 6 p.m., the Knights are tied with four other Big 12 programs (Texas Tech, Kansas, Arizona and Oklahoma State) for the most portal commitments.



UCF Transfer Portal Commitments