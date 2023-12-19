UCF tight end Alec Holler is preparing for his final college football game - or is he? Holler revealed that he has been granted a medical redshirt and could potentially return for a seventh year. He expands on his season, career and favorite memories of being a Knight.

It's been a long time for you in your UCF career. It's your last game. What are your thoughts as you go through practice, preparing for one more game? What's going through your mind in a week like this?

"Yeah, I mean, you go back and you think about your journey up to this point. You kind of reflect even on your days in Pop Warner when you're like a little kid starting your journey in football. And now up to this point it's reflecting on UCF as a whole and just taking everything for what it is and not taking anything for granted and just being thankful for the entire process.

"Just getting the ability to spend time with teammates, coaches, and practicing on the practice field tomorrow will be the last practice on that practice field. So it's special and it's a special bowl and I'm extremely excited that we're getting the opportunity to play in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Do you think that when you take the field on Friday that there will be some emotions there, obviously, being in your last college game?

"Yeah, I think so. I think that you obviously can't let it affect how you're going to play. I think afterwards is really when it's going to kind of set in in terms of being my last college football game. Before senior night you kind of feel that as well. So it's not going to be an unfamiliar emotion, I feel like for a lot of the seniors that are going to be playing their last game because they've experienced it on a senior day."

You mentioned thinking back about your career and stuff like that. What will you remember about being part of UCF's first Big 12 team?

"Yeah, it's extremely special and that's something that I'll always tell my friends, family and my kids about in the future, my grandkids, talking about this experience when we see UCF going far and beyond even stuff that we're accomplishing now, because this university is set up to just defy everybody's expectations. Coming back to be a part of this team this year specifically was a big motivation to coming back as well as training, getting stronger and putting more film on to potentially go to the NFL.

"So those were kind of the two main thought processes when coming back, so it's definitely a big deal."

You talked about your career. You are a bit of a Gasparilla Bowl legend now. This is your third time in it. You posted the highlight of the Florida game. What does it mean to play in this game specifically?

"Yeah, I think it means a lot to the local kids especially, because a lot of your family gets to come. Also, you get to spend Christmas with your family, which is extremely special as well. And going to play in Ray Jay is extremely cool. And this year, since we didn't play USF, this is our opportunity to go play there.

"You can think about stuff like two years ago, Jake Hescock, one of my close buddies, his last game was playing Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl. That's like another thing that I've been thinking about a little bit. The Gasparilla Bowl is really special, and I think that when we get to play in our home away from home, it's a really cool thing."

Someone made a banner that says UCF is Tampa's hometown team too. UCF has played in that stadium every year since 2018, and every year you've been at UCF, you've played in that stadium. So do you kind of feel like that is a home away from home? You know there's gonna be a ton of fans there. The allotment's already sold out.

"Yeah. Sometimes when you go to a neutral site game or you go to an away game, it's kind of unfamiliar. You've never seen the stadium before. You'll go the day before and kind of walk through the stadium to see what it's all like to get adjusted to the environment.

"But that's a place that all of us have been there multiple times. So it's a place that I feel like we're comfortable and that we're very used to the environment. And we know what to expect when going to a stadium like that."

What do you know about Georgia Tech and their defense and what stands out to you about that team?

"They're a solid team. They're disciplined. And I think they're going to be a great challenge. One of the things that I saw throughout the season was when they beat Miami at the end of the game, which that just shows you that they're resilient. They don't quit. They play until the end of the game.

"And we got to play them last year, which was really cool. And now both teams will be motivated for this game for sure since we beat them last year. I don't think they've been in a bowl game for a long time, so this will be a big deal. And then also the George O'Leary ties both ways will be pretty cool as well."



