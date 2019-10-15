After years of work behind the scenes, long snapper Alex Ward and his specialist teammates were finally ready for their spotlight.

This season was a complete changing of the guard with every prior starter graduating. Ward inherited long snapping duties from Caleb Perez. Mac Loudermilk doubled as both punter and holder and he passed the torch to Andrew Osteen (punter) and Alex Harris (holder). And kicker Matt Wright, the all-time scoring leader in UCF history, provided some big shoes to fill for Dylan Barnas.

Specialists had been a question mark going into the season, but the group has been solid.

"Our whole special teams were brand new," Ward said. "Everybody took their first snap against FAMU. We were all on the same level. On Osteen's very first punt he shanked it out of bounds, so we were all like, 'Dude you're fine.' I had a good snap so I know he could do it. Barnas has been phenomenal. He's hitting out of this world. Alex Harris with the holds is lock-down. He never misses them."

Ward, a redshirt sophomore from Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee, enrolled at UCF prior to the 2017 season. While he was excited about the school's potential in football, it was UCF's engineering program and academic support that sold him.

"What really sold me is when we went to the ASSA building during the visit," Ward said. "Academic Services for Student Athletes. They had a specific study area. They had advisors for offense and defense. I was thinking, 'This is amazing.' I can have someone look over what I'm doing and help keep me on track. If I ever had a problem, they had tutors for every subject. Amazing setup. They have a three-story huge building all dedicated to student-athletes' academics."