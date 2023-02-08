In the world of the transfer portal, building strong relationships can eventually pay off down the line.

That was the case with UCF and Amari Kight. When the Alabama offensive tackle hit the portal, he already had a strong familiarity with Gus Malzahn and Herb Hand who both recruited him during their time at Auburn.

"It was crazy," Kight said of the transfer recruitment process. "As soon as I entered the portal, my phone just blew up. It was all over the place. You wake up and people are texting you. It was hectic. Coach Malzahn and Coach Hand were among the first people to reach out. We kept the relationship going and that's what led to me coming here."

His final decision this time around came down to UCF and Auburn.

"(Coach Malzahn) recruited me in high school," Kight said. "You get that bond. I remember that from high school, him and Coach Hand. I felt like this is a place I could come to grow and they could get the most out of me as a player and as a person.

"I think for me, it was getting a fresh start and getting around people I can trust."

Kight already felt a strong bond with Hand, his position coach.

"He's a real people person," Kight said. "I remember that from recruiting. I did enjoy him when he was at Auburn. My family loves him. I feel he's a really good coach. I can learn a lot from him. He can help me improve as a player. Not only that, but as a man."

His former teammate at Alabama, wide receiver Javon Baker, also doubled as a recruiter.

"(Javon told me), we're going to have fun, but work hard at the same time," Kight said. "Let's change the program around and go win it all."

Kight is looking to lock down a starting job at UCF. The 6-foot-7, 318-pounder said he can play either tackle position. He was the backup left tackle at Alabama and saw limited action - 83 snaps in five games - and graded near an elite level (88.9) according to PFF.

"I feel like I'm really versatile and athletic," Kight said. "I'm really good in the run and in the pass. I also feel like one of my strengths is I don't get too high or too low. The moment isn't too big for me, if that makes sense."

Kight will have two years of eligibility remaining at UCF.

"I just want to win," Kight said. "I want everybody in the o-line room to improve and grow. Just push each other to get to where we want to be."

The ultimate goal would be the NFL. He said he looks up to a couple former Alabama teammates, Jedrick Wills Jr. (Browns) and Landon Dickerson (Eagles), who are both finding early success in the league.

"Those are the guys who took me under their wing when I was younger and showed me the ropes," Kight said.

The early transition to UCF has been great, Kight said.

"I've loved it so far. It's a real family feel. Me and the guys get along pretty well."



