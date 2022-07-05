Andrew & Michael Harris Commitment Live Stream: Maryland, MSU or UCF?

Wednesday is Decision Day for Lake Brantley linebackers Andrew Harris and Michael Harris.

The twins will announce their college commitment between a finalists group that includes Maryland, Michigan State and UCF. The duo took official visits to the two Big Ten schools during the month of June. They had to postpone a scheduled OV to UCF, but being local they have already visited multiple times.

Last week, Andrew and Michael spoke to Chris Boyle of USA Today to break down their top three schools.

Maryland: "Maryland has a very good program with a great coaching staff," Michael Harris said. "I can see myself playing there. The atmosphere is crazy. Overall, it's just a great place to be."

Michigan State: "What stands out with Michigan State is (head coach Mel) Tucker is a real dude," Andrew Harris said. "I can see that. He told us that we're gonna have to earn everything when we go there. I love that about Michigan State. I love the coaches and the staff. I can see myself playing there. Not only that, I think I can change MSU into a great program."

Added Michael: "I think their business management and education is real good and they're great football wise. They really hold the players to their expectation level and standards."

Andrew: "I definitely love MSU."

UCF: "We love UCF," Michael Harris said. "T-Will (Travis Williams) and Gus Malzahn are real dudes. I love the atmosphere down there. They're building up something great. They're going into the Big 12. It's close to home so I can see my family, friends and my girlfriend."

Added Andrew: "I can see myself playing at UCF and staying there for three years, and dominating the Big 12 when we go there."

The Harris' plan to reveal their choice from Rebounderz in Apopka, a trampoline park near their home. UCFSports.com will be there to live stream the announcement, which can be accessed via the Youtube video above.



