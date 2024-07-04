Andrew Stargel, celebrating his birthday on the Fourth of July, announced his commitment to UCF.

The Roswell (Ga.) offensive lineman had been a longtime target of Gus Malzahn and Herb Hand. Stargel put the Knights atop his list following a March unofficial visit, then took three official visits in June to UCF, Ohio State and NC State.

"I think it's really just the family environment," Stargel previously told Rivals. "This is somewhere my parents would want me to go. They trust them to take care of me. Definitely will be well taken care of. Beautiful weather. You've got people that love you. It's also somewhere that can develop you and turn you into a better man."

UCF fell in love with his highlight film, offering him January. The coaching staff sees Stargel as a guard or center.

"Coach Gus said he turned on my film and after watching five plays said, 'Get this kid on the phone,'" Stargel recounted about the offer. "I love Coach Gus. The amount of respect I have for that man is crazy. I grew up watching him coach at Auburn. I was watching him in the National Championship. Going in there and seeing his Auburn rings was pretty cool. Coach Gus is someone I'd definitely want to play for and be my head coach."

Stargel returned for Bounce House Weekend where he became further acquainted with his future position coach.

"Coach Hand is someone that can definitely develop you," Stargel said. "He has a great past of developing players and even better men. He's a friend to me. He's a coach to me. I'm excited to further this relationship with him."

Stargel is UCF's 13th commitment in the 2025 class and second from an offensive lineman. He joins Gavin Blanchard who pledged during his official visit.



