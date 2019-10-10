Anthony Montalvo surprised with scholarship
UCF head coach Josh Heupel delivered the news at the conclusion of Thursday's practice.
Anthony Montalvo, a redshirt sophomore defensive tackle who has spent the last two and a half seasons as a walk-on, was being awarded a full scholarship.
Addressing the team, Heupel described the Tampa native as "selfless," adding Montalvo has earned every opportunity he's received. He then pointed at him and said, "Let's put him on scholarship."
In the video posted by UCF Football, Montalvo was mobbed by the entire team. About an hour later, he emerged from the facility to chat about the experience.
"Amazing," Montalvo said when asked to describe the moment. "I think the biggest thing was celebrating with my teammates. Everyone jumping on top of me, congratulating me. I wouldn't have gotten anywhere without them. That was the biggest thing, seeing them happy for me."
Montalvo has earned a primary role on UCF's defensive line, starting the past four games. He has 10 combined tackles and two TFLs.
"It was surprising," Montalvo added. "I wasn't expecting it all. I thought he was going to say somebody else's name... It feels great to be on scholarship. Not have to worry about paying for school, paying for books, stuff like that. But it's not going to change who I am or my work ethic. It feels great."
Montalvo joins a growing line of UCF players who began their career as walk-ons and have developed into key contributors. The current group includes Greg McCrae, Jacob Harris and Jon Powell with Michael Colubiale being another recent example.
"Those guys told me to keep working, especially the d-line," Montalvo said. "Chris DeLoach was a big supporter. Even when he was at tight end, just told me keep working and your time is going to come. My family said the same. It was a mindset to keep working, no matter what."