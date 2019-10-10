UCF head coach Josh Heupel delivered the news at the conclusion of Thursday's practice.

Anthony Montalvo, a redshirt sophomore defensive tackle who has spent the last two and a half seasons as a walk-on, was being awarded a full scholarship.

Addressing the team, Heupel described the Tampa native as "selfless," adding Montalvo has earned every opportunity he's received. He then pointed at him and said, "Let's put him on scholarship."

In the video posted by UCF Football, Montalvo was mobbed by the entire team. About an hour later, he emerged from the facility to chat about the experience.

"Amazing," Montalvo said when asked to describe the moment. "I think the biggest thing was celebrating with my teammates. Everyone jumping on top of me, congratulating me. I wouldn't have gotten anywhere without them. That was the biggest thing, seeing them happy for me."