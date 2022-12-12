One of the best linebackers in the American Athletic Conference is transferring to UCF.

Antonio Grier, an All-AAC player at the University of South Florida, announced his commitment on Monday following his weekend visit.

It's a huge pickup for the Knights, who are looking to add experienced players from the portal as they make their transition into the Big 12 next season.

"I'm excited because it's a new journey in my life," Grier told UCFSports.com. "I've got a great opportunity to showcase my talent on the bigger stage with great people."

Grier, who is from Atlanta, said he's been high on UCF ever since defensive coordinator Travis Williams reached out.

"T-Will gave me that call and it's just been the greatest since that conversation," Grier said. "He's got so much energy. He had told me he talked to (South Florida linebackers coach Ernie Sims) so he already knew a little bit about me. He said he was going to come visit me and after that it was history."

Grier said he had the "time of his life" on his official visit.

"When I first pulled in, the coaches greeted me with open arms," Grier said. "Every single coach was at the door greeting me... I really felt the energy. There are a lot of things I liked within the program. I felt they showed me everything: The good, the bad and the ugly. They didn't hide anything. Nothing was a secret. Coach T-Will invited me to his place and I went to Coach Gus Malzahn's place as well. It was all loving. My family loved it and I loved it."

He really appreciated being able to connect on a personal level with T-Will.

"It was more T-Will trying to get to know me more than me getting to know him," Grier said. "He was asking a lot of questions. He wanted to know me and my family. He's going to tell you how it is and be real with you. I don't want somebody to lie or give me half-truths. I need somebody to tell me the full truth. T-Will is a man of his word.

"Being around his family, his wife and kids, not a lot of guys will invite you into their home. I was so appreciative of that. T-Will is just different. A great person."

Grier learned about T-Will's background, from his playing days at Auburn, stint in the NFL and his coaching career. He even heard about T-Will from his former players.

"Nobody mentioned anything about football or him calling plays, none of that stuff," Grier said. "They talked about how good of a person he was. As a player in the portal, I think that's what you should look for."

He heard from former Auburn linebacker K.J. Britt who spoke about his close relationship with T-Will.

"(T-Will was with him) the day he got the call from Tampa Bay, through the process of getting drafted," Grier said. "That gave me the chills because I'm gonna be in those shoes."

Linebacker is a major need for UCF. Depth was already thin and starter Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste went into the transfer portal.

"T-Will told me he knows I have one year left and knows where I'm trying to go," Grier said. "He said I've got the talent and tools to get there. He said, 'Man, I'm gonna be straight up with you. I'll tell you a joke, but I'll never tell you a lie. I know what you're looking for. You're looking for a place to come in and play. We've got that for you. You're looking to go to that next level. We've got that opportunity for you.'

"He told me the linebacker room was pretty much open. They need a leader. A leader for the defense. I'm not saying they don't have leaders, I saw a lot of great leadership watching them this last game vs. USF, but he told me the opportunity is there for me to seize and take advantage of it."

His player host was Kervins Choute and he also spent a lot time with Josh Celiscar. They all belong to the same fraternity - Omega Psi Phi.

Before he officially locked it in, Grier had a pretty good idea what the decision would be. He started to become a recruiter himself.

"I told the recruits, 'Bro, I'm seeing everything I want to see. I went in with a checklist. I feel like I don't have to take another visit or see any other schools. No more home visits. This is where I want to be. I started encouraging other recruits who were there to come play with me. We need some DBs, so I told them to come on."