Apopka DE Kaven Call visits UCF: 'I love the coaching staff'

UCF is making it known Kaven Call will be a priority in the 2023 class.

The Apopka (Fla.) defensive end was officially offered last Monday and put on the V.I.P. guest list for Bounce House Weekend.

"I've been in contact with Coach (Kenny) Martin, the defensive line coach," Call said. "We've been building that relationship. We were talking (the other day) and he asked me how my spring went and I said I did pretty good. I asked if he had seen my film because I had four sacks. He was like, 'That's the reason I'm calling!' That's when they decided to offer me. It's the hometown (team), so it's a big deal."

Call made his way to campus on Saturday. His teammate, Nikai Martinez, was already on campus for an official visit.

"It was all fun stuff," Call said of the Bounce House Weekend activities. "We had an eating contest, a scavenger hunt... Just a bunch of team-bonding stuff with our groups. We played cornhole, all types of games. Karaoke."

The highlight had to be the T-Will (Travis Williams) vs. Herb Hand rap battle.

"That was funny," Call said. "It was between those two. First it was a tie, so they did a rap battle to see who would take first. Coach Hand did Sir Mix-a-Lot, Baby Got Back. Everybody was going crazy over that. Then I had no idea T-Will would just spitfire freestyle the way he does. He went crazy. He won."

Call really enjoyed himself.

"It was cool," he said. "I love the coaching staff. They're very genuine. They keep it pretty much 100 with you. You know how it is. What they're acting like is how they really are. They're fun people."