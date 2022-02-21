Apopka TE Bryce Harrison has another great experience at UCF

Apopka tight end Bryce Harrison was among the local contingent of recruits that visited UCF recently for Hometown Hero.

"It was really fun," Harrison said. "It was great experience to come out here and meet with the coaches."

Harrison particularly enjoyed the dodgeball competition, watching team highlights and meeting with tight ends coach Brian Blackmon.

He's been a frequent visitor to campus over the past year. He was a standout at a camp last summer and frequently tags along with his cousin Nikai Martinez, who just enrolled at UCF in January.

"He's been giving me a lot of tips about recruiting," Harrison said of Martinez. "He says to stay focused, be patient and my time will come."

Harrison, who has a pair of offers from Tennessee State and Texas Southern, also is getting interest from South Florida, Miami (Ohio), Marshall, Middle Tennessee, Liberty, Western Kentucky, Kansas State and Cincinnati among others. He is looking forward to the spring when coaches can evaluate him again in person.

What does he like about UCF?

"I've been to a bunch of games and it's a great experience," Harrison said. "I like the fans, the atmosphere, just the whole community."

Harrison will return for a UCF spring practice and is also planning to visit Florida State in March.





