With January recruiting back in full swing, UCF has turned their attention to completing their 2020 class.

Over the weekend, the Knights hosted one of their top targets on an official visit: Quarterback Parker Navarro.

Navarro, who attends Desert Vista High School in Phoenix, caught the attention of UCF coaches last month. He had a standout senior season, leading his team to the state semifinals, while passing for 2,749 yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions with a 64 percent completion rate. He also ran for 959 yards and 11 more scores.

As soon as the dead period lifted last week, two UCF assistant coaches, Joey Halzle and Alex Golesh, flew out to Arizona to see him.

"The first day they were able to officially see players face to face, they were here," Navarro said. "It was the day before my visit (Friday). I got to see Coach Golesh and Coach Halzle, kind of get to know them a little bit and they got to know me, just get that relationship going. We kind of got that out of the way, so when I came on the visit we could focus on everything else there, the area, the school and all that good stuff."

Navarro departed from Arizona on Saturday, arriving in Orlando in the late afternoon.

"We got in around four or five, so we went straight to Coach (Josh) Heupel's house for dinner," Navarro said. "They catered in some BBQ, some ribs and mac and cheese. Really good dinner. Everything was just really nice. I met him and his family. He was great. The hospitality was awesome. It was good to see his family and be around that kind of culture that he has with his coaches, just seeing how close they are."

Sunday's schedule was busy.

"We toured all the facilities, like the weight room and stadium," Navarro said. "I got to talk with the strength coach and the director of player development. We took a mini tour of the campus, but it started to rain so we pushed some of that until Monday. We watched some film with the coaches and just learned a little bit about the offense. We had some Cuban sandwiches, which were pretty good. After that we took some pictures."