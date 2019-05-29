Atlanta area quarterback Mike Wright is visiting UCF next week.

Wright, who attends Woodward Academy in College Park, Ga., says he will be in Orlando on Monday, June 3 to check out the Knights. He received an offer on May 17.

"I love the staff," Wright said. "I talked to Coach Lebby all the time. UCF is a great program and university. I started my own production company last year and being in Orlando would be a great opportunity for me."

UCF is aiming to sign one quarterback in their 2020 class.

Among the other offers for Wright include Utah, Charlotte, Harvard, Yale, Columbia, Western Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Liberty, South Alabama, Bowling Green, Tulane, Coastal Carolina, Boston College, Arkansas, Georgia State, Ole Miss, Minnesota, Kentucky, Louisville, FIU, Georgia Southern, Cincinnati and Illinois.