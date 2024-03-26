Adrian Medley will be a key component of UCF's offense this season as the likely starter at left guard.

It's a remarkable turn of events considering he thought his career was in jeopardy around this time two years ago.

After two years in the program, which included a redshirt season in 2020 and his first meaningful playing reps in 2021, Medley was on track to break through with a starting position in 2022.

Then the unthinkable happened during the 2022 spring game.

"It was the last play of spring," Medley said. "I landed wrong and I tore my ACL, MCL and both my menisci in my knee. I thought (my career) was over.

"(I was thinking) I worked my butt off to get here. I'm about to start. My mind went blank. I didn't how I would get out of it, but I got out it thanks to God."

He underwent surgery and missed the entire 2022 season.

"It was tough for me," Medley said. "I helped my brothers out that year, trying to be a leader in the group. It hurts, but I tried to get healthy so I could be back."

A self-described "mama's boy," Medley credited his mother for encouraging him to stay strong while he recovered.

"I went to rehab every day so I could get my spot back," Medley said. "I came back (last summer) and got rolling after that."

Medley's first game was Sept. 16, starting against Villanova.

"It was joy," he said. "I was happy. Running out of the tunnel, I'm like, 'You got this Adrian.' Just go out there and play football."

He would suffer another setback in that game, a sprained ankle, though it was minor by comparison. He did miss a chunk of games during the middle of the year, eventually returning in November. He started the final five games against Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Houston and the Gasparilla Bowl vs. Georgia Tech.