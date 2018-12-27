UCFSports.com

In his last game, Bailey Granier finally gets to play LSU.

The Galliano, La., native and UCF graduate transfer offensive lineman began his career at Vanderbilt, but somehow the Commodores and Tigers never matched up during his four years in Nashville.

"It's so ironic to me, honestly," Granier said. "Playing in the SEC for four years, I always wanted to play them because they're the home-state team. Vanderbilt is in the SEC East and LSU is in the West. Ole Miss is our crossover rival and we played Mississippi State, Auburn, Alabama and Texas A&M, but never got to play LSU. It's so ironic that I finally get a chance to play them in a bowl game after I moved out of the SEC."

Naturally, Granier was super excited when he saw the UCF-LSU pairing in the Fiesta Bowl.

"Seeing the reaction of people I know from back home, people my parents know, the smack talk, encouraging stuff too, it was really cool to see," Granier said. "I'm very excited to head out to Arizona. I've heard great things about it."

Growing up, Granier was obviously aware of LSU but he and his father were more into NFL football, specifically the New Orleans Saints. He had some recruiting contact from the Tigers, but never received an offer.

Being in his fifth year, many players Grainier knew in high school (like Leonard Fournette) have since graduated or moved on, but he does know LSU offensive lineman Garrett Brumfield. But the person from LSU he's most familiar with is their head coach, Ed Orgeron.

"Coach O went to my high school (South Lafourche)," Granier said. "He was a state champion on a really good team when he was there. Last year there was a 'Coach O Day' in our small community. It was like a festival, fair type thing, like a big party with food and music. He was recognized."