UCFSports.com

Bailey Granier reflects on his final season at UCF: 'It's been a blessing'
In his last game, Bailey Granier finally gets to play LSU.
The Galliano, La., native and UCF graduate transfer offensive lineman began his career at Vanderbilt, but somehow the Commodores and Tigers never matched up during his four years in Nashville.
"It's so ironic to me, honestly," Granier said. "Playing in the SEC for four years, I always wanted to play them because they're the home-state team. Vanderbilt is in the SEC East and LSU is in the West. Ole Miss is our crossover rival and we played Mississippi State, Auburn, Alabama and Texas A&M, but never got to play LSU. It's so ironic that I finally get a chance to play them in a bowl game after I moved out of the SEC."
Naturally, Granier was super excited when he saw the UCF-LSU pairing in the Fiesta Bowl.
"Seeing the reaction of people I know from back home, people my parents know, the smack talk, encouraging stuff too, it was really cool to see," Granier said. "I'm very excited to head out to Arizona. I've heard great things about it."
Growing up, Granier was obviously aware of LSU but he and his father were more into NFL football, specifically the New Orleans Saints. He had some recruiting contact from the Tigers, but never received an offer.
Being in his fifth year, many players Grainier knew in high school (like Leonard Fournette) have since graduated or moved on, but he does know LSU offensive lineman Garrett Brumfield. But the person from LSU he's most familiar with is their head coach, Ed Orgeron.
"Coach O went to my high school (South Lafourche)," Granier said. "He was a state champion on a really good team when he was there. Last year there was a 'Coach O Day' in our small community. It was like a festival, fair type thing, like a big party with food and music. He was recognized."
Among the food being served that day was shrimp, which was caught and cooked by his father, a commercial fisherman.
"You can't get any better Cajun food than where I'm from," Grainier said. "I love seafood. When people ask how I got this big, I tell them I ate seafood right off the boat."
As for his last six months at UCF, Granier couldn't have asked for a better ending to his college career.
"I didn't really expect the family aspect," Granier said. "That's the really beautiful thing about being here and is a big reason for the success they've had even with the transition of coaching staffs. The guys buy in, listen to what they teach and go out and execute it.
"For me to be a part of a team that hasn't lost since I've been here, it's been truly a blessing. I'm really happy to be a part of this team."
Granier has heard some of the trash talk from SEC fans, but believes they'll have full respect from LSU players and coaches.
"Some people think (LSU should beat UCF) because some of their players had an extra star or a couple players are an inch or two taller or might be 20 or 30 pounds heavier," Granier said. "I don't think that's a predictor of success a lot of times. As far as our team goes, our skill guys are as fast as anybody in the country. I think up front we're physical. We've got guys who can play. We're big, strong and fast on the offensive line and defensive line. I think we'll definitely be able to match up with them. They've got players. A lot of talent and speed. It's really about going out there and executing and doing what we can do."