Bartram Trail running back Art Lewis flips commitment to UCF

UCF has added another dynamic playmaker to its 2026 class with the commitment of Arthur "Art" Lewis IV, a standout running back from Bartram Trail High School in Jacksonville.

Lewis, who had been committed to Liberty since March, announced his flip on Monday, his sister's birthday. He had taken an official visit to UCF last week.

"What I like most about UCF is the family," Lewis said. "Not just the coaching staff, but the players. You know, for Coach (Scott) Frost just to come in as a coach, it's hard for the teammates and staff to build that bond. But it's like there was no drop off. It was like he was just here last year. They got that family feel that I really like."

The Jacksonville native also said staying close to home played a role in the decision.

"It's good. I'm two hours away. It's not that far. All of my family can come to the games to watch me play ball."

Lewis is coming off a monster junior season, rushing for 1,666 yards and 21 touchdowns on 149 carries. He also added 244 receiving yards and three more scores on 21 receptions. UCF is high on his all-purpose potential.

"They like my burst out of the backfield," Lewis said. "Making plays on special teams too. And catching out of the backfield."

He believes his style compares well to current UCF running back Jaden Nixon, who also served as his player host during his official visit.

"(I feel my strengths are) making you miss, using my speed to get outside, and catching out of the backfield."

Lewis also feels a close connection with his future position coach, Jimmy Beal.

"Coach Beal's a funny guy. He’s a good guy," he said. "He's going to make sure you're comfortable, but he's also going to hold you accountable. He's going to make sure that you're at meetings on time, that you're doing the right thing, that you're in the playbook studying, that you're doing things outside of him, you know, working on your own."

Lewis joins Kaj Baker as running back commitments in UCF's 2026 recruiting class, and the 14th overall commitment. Both of UCF's primary backs, Myles Montgomery and Nixon, graduate after this season.



