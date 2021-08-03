Big Kat Bryant has big plans: 'I'm ready to show the world what I'm about'

Big Kat Bryant is ready to unleash his full potential.

The former Auburn defensive end transferred to UCF this summer to continue his journey with head coach Gus Malzahn, who had recruited him out of Cordele, Ga., in the Class of 2017. A second team All-SEC defensive lineman in 2020, Bryant told reporters at Tuesday's media day about his big plans for this fall.

"When I took my helmet off on New Year's last (season), when (Auburn) played in the Citrus Bowl, I felt a rush go through me," Bryant said. "I'm so hungry. I'm so eager. The fuel. I don't need any more motivation. The proof is in the pudding. I'm ready to show the world what I'm about."

He noted that injuries have gotten in his way, but he now feels better than ever.

"That high-ankle sprain, when you play on the defensive line, it slows you down in everything," Bryant said. "You can't plant. You can't do your moves. I'm going to show the world what I'm all about."

So is Boise State's quarterback in trouble?

"That offensive line is in trouble," Bryant replied. "Their running back is in trouble. Whomever is in front of me is in trouble. Plain and simple. Anybody that lines up in front of me. I mean that."

Bryant graduated from Auburn earlier this spring, then arrived at UCF in June to begin summer workouts.

"As soon as I got here, I went all gas and no brakes," Bryant said. "The first month, I think I worked out every day. Sunday through Sunday. When I was sitting home I realized you don't get those days back. Once I got here, I knew I can't waste a day. I don't want to look back. I've been doing it four years and I don't want to wish that I could have done more. That's the chip I have. That's how I move every day."

Bryant, whose given first name is Markaviest, told the story about how he came to be known as Big Kat.

"Back in high school, I had a high school coach, Shelton Felton, who got the job my junior year at my high school," Bryant said. "He asked me what my real name was. I told him, Markaviest. 'Markaviest?' I went out that spring and at the time I wasn't the biggest player on the team. He was like, 'Big Cat, bring your behind over here!' I was looking around. He was like, 'I'm talking about your behind!' I was like, oh! So I'm Big Cat? It kind of stuck. On recruiting visits, people would ask me my name and I'd say Big Kat. I put a K in it because my name has a K in it."